DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, showcases a full-scenario smart home ecosystem at CES 2026, demonstrating how advanced display technologies and AI-powered home appliances come together to enhance everyday life.

Hisense Brings Full-Scenario Smart Living to Life at CES 2026

Designed around real-life home scenarios, Hisense's CES booth brings premium large-screen entertainment together with intelligent kitchen, air and laundry solutions, reflecting how households across the Middle East and Africa are increasingly embracing connected, experience-led living. Large-screen TVs anchor shared family moments, while AI-enabled appliances integrate seamlessly into daily routines.

Also making its debut is the Humanoid Service Robot Harley. With 31 degrees of freedom, Harley delivers lifelike gestures and interactions to enhance on-site engagement. The display is complemented by the humanoid robot R1 (A2) and the home companion robot Beta.

Display Innovation Meets Global Sports

As part of its long-standing engagement with global sports, Hisense demonstrated how its display technologies extend beyond home entertainment to professional applications. During CES 2026, the Hisense booth welcomed a delegation led by the FIFA President, who toured the exhibition and expressed strong recognition of the Hisense Elite Collection for FIFA World Cup 2026™, including RGB MiniLED TVs designed to deliver clearer visualization of key match moments.

Next-Generation Large-Screen Display Technology

Hisense highlighted RGB MiniLED evo, a system-level evolution in large-screen TV technology, led by the debut of the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV, the first product powered by this platform. The technology introduces an industry-first Sky Blue–Cyan fourth LED into the backlight, expanding colour coverage to up to 110% of BT.2020, while delivering more natural colour expression and improved viewing comfort.

Expanding the Home Cinema Experience

Hisense also globally debuted the Laser Projector XR10, delivering 6,000 ANSI lumens for a professional-grade home cinema experience. Designed for immersive viewing up to 300 inches, XR10 complements RGB MiniLED TVs and extends Hisense's large-screen offering from premium living rooms to dedicated home cinema environments.

Smarter Entertainment Through AI and Gaming

Building on VIDAA OS, Hisense announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Copilot's generative AI capabilities, alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming, enabling access to world-class game titles directly on Hisense TVs, no console required.

Intelligent Home Appliance Innovations

Beyond displays, Hisense showcased a range of smart home innovations, including the X-zone Master, the world's first X-in-one heat pump washer-dryer, featuring a modular multi-drum system for flexible layouts and precise, fabric-specific care. Hisense's premium U Series further enhances laundry performance through advanced filtration, ventilation, and static-removal technologies.

Connected Kitchens and Climate-Responsive Living

For connected kitchens and climate-responsive living across MEA, Hisense presented the PUREFLAT SMART SERIES refrigerator, featuring a large integrated smart display with a built-in ConnectLife Hub. The Red Dot Award-winning Air Master air conditioner uses high-precision sensing to intelligently adjust airflow, temperature and humidity, supported by smart voice control, energy-saving modes and HI-NANO technology.

Award-Winning Innovation at CES 2026

Hisense's presence at CES 2026 was further reinforced by four CES Innovation Awards, with 163 MX and X-zone Master receiving Best of Innovation honours, underlining the brand's leadership across display and home appliance innovation.

Through "Innovating a Brighter Life," Hisense continues to demonstrate how human-centred innovation transforms advanced technology into more comfortable, connected, and meaningful home experiences, globally and across the Middle East and Africa.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

