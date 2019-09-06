Hisense, Gorenje and ASKO present at IFA 2019

Hisense's outstanding performance in the European markets has always attracted much attention. Since 2006, Hisense has put forward the strategy of "brand globalization" and maintained a rapid development trend, with a compound annual growth rate of over 20%. The European market is a key area for Hisense's strategic internationalization layout. After more than ten years of development, Hisense has formed a sales network centered on the German market and expanding to Spain, Italy, the UK, France and other markets. Hisense has also built its Europe R&D center and production base in order to localize products. From January to July 2019, the sales volume of Hisense brand in the European market increased by 19.4% YoY, and the growth in key markets such as Germany and the United Kingdom exceeded 20%.

Meanwhile, Hisense also accelerated its entry into the European market through mergers and acquisitions. In August 2018, Hisense officially completed the acquisition of European appliance giant Gorenje. With a high brand awareness, Gorenje is one of the leading manufacturers of high quality home appliances in Europe. Gorenje owns high-end brands such as ATAG and ASKO, and it has a production base in Europe. With Gorenje, Hisense has established full-scale products and a complete system containing research, production and sales, which accelerated its market development process.

Hisense's brand awareness has increased significantly in Europe by sponsoring UEFA EURO 2016™ and 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Once again, Hisense is the official partner of UEFA EURO 2020™. As the competition approaches, Hisense is expected to show even stronger growth in Europe.

SOURCE Hisense Group