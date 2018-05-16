Hisense Launches Exclusive FOX Sports: 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Edition Application

FOX Sports: 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Edition application can stream incredible World Cup moments and content in 4K HDR, across a select range of Hisense premium Ultra HD TVs, including the recently launched Hisense H6E, H8E and H9E. Viewers will be able to direct their own World Cup experience this summer by selecting one of five live video feeds or watch highlights from an additional 32 potential camera angles. The app also includes on-demand match replays, videos of classic moments in World Cup history through "Road to Russia" and FOX's gripping documentary series "Phenoms," which chronicles the journey of soccer's biggest rising stars vying for a spot on their nation's World Cup roster.

"Beginning with our World Cup announcement last year, Hisense promised we would give soccer fans the best viewing experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and this app is the next step in delivering on that promise," said Mark Viken, VP of Marketing at Hisense USA. "Combining our brilliant display technology with the Hisense-exclusive FOX Sports app gives fans direct access to exciting 4K HDR video content and a chance to view the Beautiful Game in more ways than ever before. Leading up to the World Cup, we'll be updating select 2017 Hisense models with this amazing app."

For more information on Hisense's complete product line, visit https://www.hisense-usa.com. All Hisense products, including those supporting FOX Sports: 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Edition *, are available for purchase at major retailers and http://www.hisensedirect.com.

* FOX Sports: 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Edition application is available to stream and requires a cable subscription with access to FOX Sports channels.

