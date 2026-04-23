Hisense Partners with Terry Crews to Launch 'Out Host with Hisense' Campaign, Addressing the Rise of At-Home Viewing Parties

With 60% of Americans opting to watch major events at home, the integrated campaign enlists the actor and TV personality as the "Ultimate Host" to bring elevated entertaining to life.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to turn homes across the U.S. into front-row seats, Hisense USA, a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics and a pioneer in RGB MiniLED display technology, is spotlighting the role of the host in shaping shared viewing experiences. Through its new "Out Host with Hisense" campaign, the brand demonstrates how its full product portfolio - from premium displays to connected home appliances - works together to help consumers create seamless gatherings.

Terry Crews stars in Hisense’s “Out Host with Hisense” campaign, showcasing the brand’s 2026 lineup - including the UR9 RGB MiniLED TV - as he hosts a lively at-home viewing party experience.

The campaign debuted at an invite-only House of Color event in New York City, where Terry Crews was introduced as the brand's "Ultimate Host" alongside the premiere of a new campaign spot, marking a bold new creative direction for Hisense.

"Out Host with Hisense" is built around a simple truth: Americans love to host. In fact, according to recent Hisense research, 56% host at least once a month, turning everyday occasions into something worth gathering for. The living room is where the best moments happen – the conversations, the reactions, the kind of moments that bring people back – and 85% of Americans say the TV is the focal point of their home, the place where people naturally come together. Whether it is a World Cup watch party, a holiday movie marathon, or a Friday night that needs no occasion at all, Hisense is at the center of that, making those moments better for every kind of host and every kind of gathering.

"This campaign marks a bold new marketing moment for Hisense – insights-based, social-first, and focused on what's in it for the shopper," Sarah Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer at Hisense USA, said. "We connected with consumers and culture to unearth some cool trends about hosting habits. 'Out Host with Hisense' adds a fun dose of humor to our storytelling about how Americans host, and why Hisense is the secret ingredient to having the best party on the block. And when it came to finding someone who could embody all of that – the attention to detail, the competitiveness, the genuine love of bringing people together – Terry was the obvious choice."

Crews brings the campaign to life with his signature, larger-than-life energy. In the 60-second spot, he takes on multiple roles – host, grandmother and commentator (providing "CommenTerry" as only he can) – underscoring the idea that no detail is too small when it comes to creating a standout gathering.

"I take hosting seriously because I want to make sure everyone enjoys themselves," said Terry Crews. "I've got food cooking, music on, the game up on the big screen. And when everything around you just works, you can focus on bringing the energy and making it a wonderful time people remember. That's what I love about Hisense, they're thinking about the whole experience, and what people need to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary."

The campaign is supported by Hisense's full 2026 lineup, built for every kind of host and every kind of gathering. The UR9 RGB MiniLED TV, available online starting today, delivers color so rich and true to life that every moment on screen feels like being there. Unlike typical MiniLED TVs that filter color from a single light source, RGB MiniLED powered by Chromagic display technology uses red, green and blue light individually to produce color coverage with greater purity and realism. That means everything you watch looks richer and has better contrast, so you notice shades of colors and tiny details you may have missed before. For hosts who think in scale, with the XR10 Laser Projector no matter how big you go – up to 300 inches – the image stays sharp, vivid, and completely immersive. For the host who just needs everyone to have a great seat, the U7 ULED MiniLED TV delivers precision light and maximum impact with options up to 116-inches. Thousands of MiniLED backlights deliver pinpoint control for vibrant, lifelike pictures — brighter highlights and deeper blacks that make every scene pop, even in a bright room full of people. Hisense also delivers all the kitchen appliances and HVAC products to ensure every element of your event is picture-perfect.

People can find their hosting style and explore the full Hisense 2026 lineup at hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense, where a Hosting Style Quiz connects each hosting personality to the Hisense setup built for the way they entertain. Those who registered early for UR9 pre-order can now begin using their Canvas TV code, issued as part of today's rollout.

About Hisense USA

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances and intelligent IT solutions. As the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, Hisense continues to pioneer innovative display solutions that set new industry standards. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Hisense