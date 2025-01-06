HISENSE REDEFINES HOME ENTERTAINMENT AT CES 2025 WITH TRICHROMA LED TV

Proprietary RGB Local Dimming Display Technology in Hisense's 116-inch TriChroma LED TV delivers industry-leading color precision and brightness and sets a new benchmark for immersive displays.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During its CES 2025 press conference, Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and display innovation, introduced the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV (116UX), a groundbreaking achievement in home entertainment as the only consumer model to use RGB Local Dimming Technology. This cutting-edge development offers unparalleled color precision, vibrancy, and efficiency, not only setting a new benchmark for big-screen TVs but also leading MiniLED into a new era.

Hisense's RGB Local Dimming Technology is a transformative innovation at the foundation of LED displays. Unlike traditional systems that rely on white or blue backlights filtered through a quantum dot filter to create color, RGB Local Dimming Technology introduces independent red, green, and blue LEDs that generate pure colors directly at the source. This approach achieves richer reds, deeper greens, and more vibrant blues, delivering an industry-leading 97% of the BT.2020 color space*—the widest color gamut ever achieved in a MiniLED display.

This precision is made possible by tens of thousands of RGB Local Dimming optical lenses, each containing individual red, blue and green LEDs. These lenses operate as independently controlled clusters, allowing for multi-level dimming at both the RGB chip level and the cluster level. This structure ensures stunning accuracy in brightness and color reproduction, eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional color filtering. The result is picture quality that sets a new standard for lifelike visuals, with breathtaking gradients, vibrant contrasts, and unparalleled realism in every scene.

The benefits of RGB Local Dimming Display Technology go beyond color. By generating colors directly at the light source, this innovation avoids the brightness loss of typical systems for better brightness. Additionally, color dimming technology adjusts brightness and color independently, virtually eliminating blooming while maintaining precise control over every pixel.

RGB Local Dimming Display Technology also enhances energy efficiency and viewer comfort. By only illuminating the LEDs necessary for the displayed content, it reduces power consumption. Moreover, a 38% reduction in blue light emissions ensures a safer, more comfortable viewing experience for prolonged use—all without compromising on brightness or clarity.

116-inch TriChroma LED TV (116UX): A Bold, Redefined RGB Local Dimming Experience

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV is powered by Hisense's flagship Hi-View AI Engine X, a state-of-the-art chipset that drives the precision and brilliance of its groundbreaking RGB Local Dimming Display Technology. This advanced processing power enables real-time optimization of every frame, with AI-driven enhancements like AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother, ensuring unmatched clarity and smooth transitions. By dynamically analyzing and fine-tuning contrast, brightness, and color in real-time, the Hi-View AI Engine X brings each scene to life with extraordinary depth and precision, delivering an immersive experience that feels vivid and true to life.

With RGB Local Dimming Display Technology at its core, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV achieves a remarkable peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits for more brilliant home entertainment. With supporting technologies like Dolby Vision®, Dolby Vision IQ®, and IMAX Enhanced, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV optimizes every frame to ensure cinematic quality, making it the ultimate choice for content enthusiasts.

An equally impressive audio package, featuring a 6.2.2 multi-channel CineStage X surround sound system integrated with Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual X technologies, ensures the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV delivers the pinnacle home theater experience. Whether it's the subtle score of a drama or the dynamic roar of a stadium crowd, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV fully immerses viewers with rich, multidimensional sound that complements its stunning visuals. AI Sound Optimization further enhances the experience by tailoring the audio to match the content, from crisp dialogue in movies to immersive soundscapes in action-packed scenes.

Designed for versatility and modern living spaces, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV boasts an ultra-low glare panel and superior low-reflection technology, ensuring distraction-free viewing even in bright environments. Its ultra-wide viewing angle guarantees consistent clarity and vibrant colors from every seat in the room. At less than 40mm thick, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV combines cutting-edge performance with a sleek, sophisticated design that integrates seamlessly into any home. You can also discover 800+ free live TV channels, plus 700,000+ movies and shows available across 10,000+ apps with Google TV™, while advanced connectivity options like HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 6E, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ensure seamless integration into any smart home setup.

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV represents Hisense's dedication to innovation, combining advanced technology with elegant design to deliver a truly immersive home entertainment experience. As the first consumer TV to feature RGB Local Dimming Display Technology, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV not only pushes the boundaries of what MiniLED displays can achieve but also sets the stage for the future of display innovation. Serving as a bridge between today's MiniLED advancements and the next frontier of MicroLED, RGB Local Dimming Display Technology redefines the category with unparalleled precision, efficiency, and performance. By meeting the demands of increasingly dynamic and immersive content, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV ensures that MiniLED displays remain at the forefront of technological evolution, offering consumers a glimpse of the extraordinary possibilities in home entertainment's future.

*Hisense PQ Lab Test Result

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 for TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100-inch TV category globally from 2022 to Q1 2024, a testament to the company's commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

