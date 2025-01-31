DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has reinforced its dominance in the global TV market achieving an unprecedented three consecutive years of second-highest annual TV shipment volume worldwide. According to the latest report from AVC Revo, Hisense demonstrated exceptional performance in 2024, capturing a significant year-on-year shipment increase of 11.9%, with a shipment share of 14.06%. From 2022 to 2024, Hisense TVs have consistently maintained No. 2 spot in global TV shipments share for three consecutive years.

Hisense Secures No. 2 Spot in Global TV Shipments Share for Third Consecutive Year

In 2024, Hisense consolidated its position in the worldwide TV market, accounting for 14.06% of global TV shipment share. Benefiting from sponsoring major sporting events and the strong market demand for large screen TV, Hisense achieved a shipment share of 47% in the global 100-inch-and-above TV market in 2024, ranking No.1 worldwide.

Driving this success is Hisense's relentless pursuit of technological advancements. At CES 2025, the company unveiled groundbreaking innovations such as the revolutionary 116-inch TriChroma LED TV with RGB Local Dimming Display Technology, showcasing a bold vision for the future of home entertainment. Hisense is also elevating the TV viewing experience to new heights of personalization and convenience. These innovations will provide fans with immersive experience in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

"Securing the No. 2 spot globally for the third consecutive year is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and our consumers," said Jason Ou, Vice President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "In the Middle East and Africa, we are experiencing significant growth as we continue to provide customers with the latest advanced technology, delivering high-quality, cutting-edge televisions that enhance their viewing experiences. With an increasing demand for premium and large-screen TVs in the region, we remain committed to driving innovation and strengthening our position."

From driving the innovation of ultra-high definition, intelligent displays to creating seamless AI technology that works behind the scenes; from advancing energy-efficient solutions to driving immersive entertainment experiences, Hisense is committed to technology that is rooted in delivering real value to consumers and improving how people live, connect, and enjoy the moments that matter most.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610304/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg

SOURCE Hisense Middle East