DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has solidified its position as the top player in the global premium TV market with its 100-inch TV in Q3 2024, according to leading international market research institute Omdia. This achievement marks Hisense's fourth consecutive quarter at the forefront of the market.

Hisense Secures Top Spot in 100-inch TV Global Shipments

The GCC market, renowned for its preference of immersive entertainment, is experiencing a surge in demand for large-screen televisions. This trend emphasises the region's growing appetite for advanced features, stunning visuals, and exceptional home viewing experiences.

In Q3 2024, Hisense's 100-inch TVs captured a remarkable 63.4% share of the global shipment volume. This outstanding performance has propelled Hisense to the top spot in TV shipments for four consecutive quarters, reinforcing its market leadership in the premium TV segment.

Hisense is revolutionising the premium TV market with its cutting-edge ULED MiniLED 100-inch TV lineup, powered by advanced AI technology that enhances everyday life and embraces the future of television. By leveraging its Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense redefines image realism, ensuring every scene accurately reflects the creator's intent, delivering a more authentic, detailed, and vibrant viewing experience. Picture quality is further elevated by dynamically adjusting clarity, contrast, color, and smoothness based on user scenarios, fine-tuning every element for optimal viewing in real-time.

For game-watching experiences, as the Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs take entertainment to new heights. Equipped with AI Sports Mode, AI Smooth Motion, and 3D Sound Upscaler, Hisense's AI TVs offer clear match details, smooth ball motion, and crisp sound, immersing you in the action as if you were in the stadium cheering on your favorite team from the comfort of your home.

Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs have received widespread acclaim from leading media, highlighting Hisense's excellence in TV technology. The ULED X model has been honored as a "Top Pick" for "setting new performance benchmarks for picture size and quality" by Sound & Vision. Additionally, the U8N has received the "Editors' Choice" top-spot from Tom's Guide, and has been recognised as a "Recommended Product" by Digital Trends, while also being endorsed by Wired.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

