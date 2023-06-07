Hisense South Africa celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Atlantis Factory on Tuesday, 06 June 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hisense South Africa Factory was established in Atlantis, in the Western Cape, on 06 June 2013. The factory location was determined based on the economic contribution and the goal of alleviating economic issues such as high unemployment in local communities. Hisense has, since its arrival in South Africa in 1996, made a robust investment into driving community upliftment with the largest investment, across all social projects, being the establishment of the Hisense South Africa Factory.

The factory is responsible for manufacturing, assembling, and distributing the highest quality TVs, refrigeration appliances and B2B screens into Africa and Europe. Hisense have seen the completion of their millionth TV and refrigerator and due to such high production volumes, has created more than 900 direct employment opportunities for the local area and indirectly created more than 3,000 employment opportunities for local accessories, logistics and other supporting industries.

The celebration on Tuesday, 06 June will focus on the 98 staff members who have worked at the factory from the day it was opened and continue to play a vital role in the success of the factory. The resilience of the Hisense South African Company opens opportunities for further innovation and growth, which is a cornerstone of the Hisense Group.

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd