Hisense South Africa Gives Back to Its Employees with the Helping Hand of PNA

News provided by

Hisense South Africa

10 Jul, 2023, 09:11 ET

JOHANNESBURG, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense South Africa, a world-leading supplier of consumer electronics, is celebrating the dedicated work of the employees of the Hisense Atlantis Factory in the Western Cape through a collaboration with PNA Stationers (Pty) Ltd. PNA, the South African stationery retail company, is helping Hisense provide its 700 factory workers with stationery vouchers of R150 each. This is in line with both companies' initiatives to support local communities through educational resources and development.

Continue Reading
Hisense South Africa Gives PNA vouchers to the value of R105 000 Back to Its Employees with the Helping Hand of PNA
Hisense South Africa Gives PNA vouchers to the value of R105 000 Back to Its Employees with the Helping Hand of PNA

The Hisense Atlantis Factory has been producing high-quality consumer electronics since its establishment in the Atlantis Economic Zone in June 2013. For the past ten years, it has been tasked with the manufacture of electronics and accessories, including TVs, refrigerators, and B2B products for both the African and European markets. With 900 direct employees and over 3,000 jobs created in the surrounding community to support the factory, the Hisense Atlantis Factory hosts a number of employees with families that attend schools in the area as well as individuals hoping to further their personal educational pursuits. To thank its hard-working staff at the factory, Hisense is providing them with the necessary stationery supplies their families will need to further their educational pursuits with the assistance of PNA.

PNA is positioned for the role of assisting in this project thanks to its foothold in the South African and Namibian stationery markets. Founded in 1992 and with over 123 stores throughout the region, PNA provides end users with stationery, arts and crafts supplies, and educational literature and resources. Herman Botha, PNA Senior Executive for Product and Marketing said, "We are proud to be involved in this project with Hisense and the factory workers from Atlantis, this supports our ongoing efforts to make a difference to the communities that we serve."

Hisense South Africa will continue its efforts at community development and worker support in the years to come. Moving forward after this PNA collaboration, its goal is to continue enabling Western Cape staff in the pursuit of their educational dreams, as well as establishing them as the premier manufacturing team in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150273/Hisense_South_Africa_Gives_PNA_vouchers_R105_000_Back_Its.jpg

SOURCE Hisense South Africa

Also from this source

Hisense Afrique du Sud entame la célébration de son méga-anniversaire et accorde des remises exceptionnelles sur les téléviseurs et les appareils électroménagers

Hisense South Africa Launches Mega Anniversary Celebration, Unveiling Incredible Discounts on TVs and Appliances

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.