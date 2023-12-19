Hisense Spreads Holiday Joy with 12 Days of Christmas Charity Drive Across South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving and spreading festive cheer, Hisense, a global leader in electronics and home appliances, embarked on a heartwarming journey with a 12 Days of Christmas Charity Drive, bringing joy and hope to underprivileged communities across South Africa.

Hisense Brings 12 Days of Joy to South Africa's Heart: Spreading holiday cheer and making a difference in underprivileged communities.

From the bustling streets of Johannesburg to the serene landscapes of Cape Town, Hisense set about on a mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those less fortunate. Over 12 days, the Hisense team visited and generously gifted 12 different organisations, each dedicated to making a positive change in their communities.

The campaign kicked off by placing a spotlight on youth empowerment, where smiles and laughter echoed through the air as children eagerly unwrapped their gifts. From laptops, smartphones, essential supplies, and educational materials, Hisense spared no effort in ensuring that every gift brought joy and served a purpose.

Hisense visited a variety of organisations, including schools, community centres, and elderly care homes. The gifts ranged from state-of-the-art electronic appliances to food and cleaning supplies aiming to address both immediate needs and enhance quality of life. In one heartwarming gesture, Hisense donated a TV, fridge, and washing machine to a non-profit shelter.

"We believe in the power of giving back. This is our way of extending warmth and compassion to our local communities. It's about instilling a sense of hope and love," said Claudia Henkel, Brand Manager of Hisense South Africa.

As the Charity Drive concluded, Hisense expressed gratitude to the communities that welcomed them with open hearts. All-in-all over 5 000 people benefited from the drive.

"We wrote to Hisense and they made a provision of R80 000 towards our church. They also gave donations towards our preschool. You have blessed us, and we highly appreciate you, Hisense." thanked Mr. William Nyika, Deacon of the Assembly of God, Cosmo City.

Hisense is taking the opportunity to involve local communities in the campaign, encouraging them to share their own stories of kindness and compassion on social media platforms using the hashtag Hisense Cares. This digital initiative amplifies the spirit of giving, inspiring people to come together and celebrate the joy of giving during the festive season.

In a world where a little kindness goes a long way, Hisense reminds us that, together, we can create a brighter future for all.

