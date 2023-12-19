Hisense Spreads Holiday Joy with 12 Days of Christmas Charity Drive Across South Africa

News provided by

Hisense South Africa

19 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving and spreading festive cheer, Hisense, a global leader in electronics and home appliances, embarked on a heartwarming journey with a 12 Days of Christmas Charity Drive, bringing joy and hope to underprivileged communities across South Africa.

Continue Reading
Hisense Brings 12 Days of Joy to South Africa's Heart: Spreading holiday cheer and making a difference in underprivileged communities.
Hisense Brings 12 Days of Joy to South Africa's Heart: Spreading holiday cheer and making a difference in underprivileged communities.

From the bustling streets of Johannesburg to the serene landscapes of Cape Town, Hisense set about on a mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those less fortunate. Over 12 days, the Hisense team visited and generously gifted 12 different organisations, each dedicated to making a positive change in their communities.

The campaign kicked off by placing a spotlight on youth empowerment, where smiles and laughter echoed through the air as children eagerly unwrapped their gifts. From laptops, smartphones, essential supplies, and educational materials, Hisense spared no effort in ensuring that every gift brought joy and served a purpose.

Hisense visited a variety of organisations, including schools, community centres, and elderly care homes. The gifts ranged from state-of-the-art electronic appliances to food and cleaning supplies aiming to address both immediate needs and enhance quality of life. In one heartwarming gesture, Hisense donated a TV, fridge, and washing machine to a non-profit shelter.

"We believe in the power of giving back. This is our way of extending warmth and compassion to our local communities. It's about instilling a sense of hope and love," said Claudia Henkel, Brand Manager of Hisense South Africa.

As the Charity Drive concluded, Hisense expressed gratitude to the communities that welcomed them with open hearts. All-in-all over 5 000 people benefited from the drive.

"We wrote to Hisense and they made a provision of R80 000 towards our church. They also gave donations towards our preschool. You have blessed us, and we highly appreciate you, Hisense." thanked Mr. William Nyika, Deacon of the Assembly of God, Cosmo City.

Hisense is taking the opportunity to involve local communities in the campaign, encouraging them to share their own stories of kindness and compassion on social media platforms using the hashtag Hisense Cares. This digital initiative amplifies the spirit of giving, inspiring people to come together and celebrate the joy of giving during the festive season.

In a world where a little kindness goes a long way, Hisense reminds us that, together, we can create a brighter future for all. 

CONTACT:
Van Der Merwe Henru
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304295/Hisense_Brings_12_Days_Joy_South_Africa_s_Heart_Spreading_holiday.jpg

Also from this source

Récit de la générosité d'Hisense : un parcours de 12 jours pour illuminer la vie des gens

Récit de la générosité d'Hisense : un parcours de 12 jours pour illuminer la vie des gens

Dans les jours merveilleux qui précèdent les fêtes, Hisense écrit un récit réconfortant de générosité : les 12 jours de générosité. Cette campagne se ...
Hisense's Tale of Giving: A 12-Day Journey to Brighten Lives

Hisense's Tale of Giving: A 12-Day Journey to Brighten Lives

In the enchanting days leading up to the holidays, Hisense is scripting a heartwarming narrative of generosity—the 12 Days of Giving. This upcoming...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.