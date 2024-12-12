Hispanic Ad Pioneer Alex López Negrete To Be Inducted into the American Advertising Federation Advertising Hall of Fame Class of 2025

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex López Negrete, Hispanic marketing and advertising executive and co-founder, president and chief executive officer of one of the nation's premier Hispanic-owned and -operated full-service agencies, Lopez Negrete Communications, will be inducted into the American Advertising Federation Advertising Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The Advertising Hall of Fame recognizes the most accomplished and influential figures in advertising and is considered the industry's highest, most revered honor.

Alex López Negrete, president, chief executive officer and co-founder of Lopez Negrete Communications

Alex co-founded the agency with his wife and partner, Cathy, in 1985 with the unwavering vision that remains today of bridging the gap between corporate America and Hispanic consumers with communications that empower each to achieve their goals.

"To say I am overwhelmed with awe and gratitude would be an understatement," said López Negrete. "One hundred percent of this achievement is due to the support of my beloved partner in life and business, Cathy, and the talented and fearless people who, over decades, have made the magic happen for our clients. As one of a small handful of Latino inductees in the Advertising Hall of Fame's history, this recognition represents more than personal achievement. It is a testament to the power of authentic multicultural marketing and the importance of diverse voices shaping our industry's future."

With a deep commitment to understanding the Hispanic consumer, Alex has woven the rich tapestry of this community into the fabric of America's advertising and marketing landscape. The agency's innovative campaigns have not only elevated brands and launched careers but also have fostered a greater understanding and appreciation of the nuances of the Hispanic community. Alex and the agency have represented and worked for a veritable who's who of American industry and commerce, including Bank of America, Hyundai Motor America, Mattress Firm, Baylor College of Medicine, Unilever, Total Wine and More, H-E-B, Microsoft, Verizon, Samsung, Walmart, McDonald's, Sam's Club, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Kraft Foods and many others.

"My success and the agency's success have always been intertwined with our commitment to community service because we understand that our responsibility extends beyond the boardroom to the communities we come from, represent, and serve," added López Negrete. "Our clients understand that speaking to a specific demographic in-culture and in-language means more than translating copy. It means honoring and elevating our communities' stories. Even after four decades in this industry, I feel like I am just getting started because there are still so many barriers to break and paths to forge for the next generation of diverse advertising leaders."

Alex has solidified his commitment to being a lead advocate of Hispanic representation in marketing and culture. Most recently, he was honored by the Association of National Advertiser's (ANA) Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) with a Trailblazer Award that honors exceptional individuals who fearlessly push boundaries and have revolutionized the world of marketing. He was inducted into the Culture Marketing Council Hall of Fame, received the Mosaic Champion Award from the American Advertising Federation Tenth District, the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council Leadership Award, the Honorary Chairman's Award from the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the first Lifetime Achievement Award from the Houston Chapter of the Association of Women in Radio and Television. He and his wife were named Outstanding Diversity Champions by the Houston Business Journal and received the Mosaic Champion Award from the American Advertising Federation for making a positive difference in others' lives through social justice, equality, diversity and inclusion.

Alex is proud to support the community where he lives and works. He is a member of the board of trustees of the American Institute for Public Service, sits on the board of directors of the Alley Theater, Greater Houston Partnership, Latino Donor Collaborative and Houston Landing. He is a founding member of the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and a past chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council, formerly the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies . To carry on the legacy of excellence and create opportunities and open doors for emerging talent, the López Negretes, in partnership with the Advertising Education Foundation of Houston, established the Lopez Negrete Hispanic Marketing Education Fund that provides meaningful scholarships to students interested in Hispanic marketing or advertising.

This year's Advertising Hall of Fame honorees were chosen following a rigorous review overseen by a Council of Judges comprised of an esteemed group of industry leaders and fellow members of the Hall of Fame. Other inductees include:

Linda Boff , chief executive officer, Said Differently

chief executive officer, Said Differently John Hayes , executive partner, Ethos Capital, formerly of American Express

executive partner, Ethos Capital, formerly of American Express David Lubars , chief creative officer , BBDO

chief creative officer BBDO Raja Rajamannar , chief marketing and communications officer , Mastercard

chief marketing and communications officer Mastercard Lisa Sherman , president and chief executive officer, The Ad Council

president and chief executive officer, The Ad Council Rishad Tobaccowala , author, speaker, advisor, formerly of Publicis Groupe

, author, speaker, advisor, formerly of Publicis Groupe Susan Wojcicki (1968-2024), chief executive officer, YouTube

(1968-2024), chief executive officer, YouTube Mars, Inc., global leader in consumer-packaged goods

In its 70+ years, only 288 advertising legends and 13 global companies have been elected to the American Advertising Federation Hall of Fame. The 2025 honorees will be feted at a gala ceremony on April 24, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The ceremony is widely regarded as the biggest night in advertising.

"Celebrating the induction into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame is the 'biggest night in advertising,'" said Steve Pacheco, President & CEO, American Advertising Federation, "and one of the ways we celebrate this ever-changing, amazing industry that we work in and clients that we work for."

For further details about the Advertising Hall of Fame induction gala, visit aaf.org/ahof.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the premier and longest-standing Hispanic-owned and -operated full-service agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services. The wide array of services includes strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 39-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Baylor College of Medicine, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC and Total Wine & More. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs nearly 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return on Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

ABOUT THE ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

The Advertising Hall of Fame, organized by the AAF since 1949, helps the organization to sustain many of its key initiatives throughout the year surrounding education, diversity, grassroots advocacy and professional development. Induction into the Advertising Hall of Fame celebrates the most accomplished and legendary figures in advertising. From their significant contributions to the advertising industry to their personal philanthropic involvement, honorees have set the precedent by which great leaders and accomplishments are measured today.

ABOUT AAF

The American Advertising Federation's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF, acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."

