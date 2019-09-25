Hispanic Federation Statement on the House's Initiation of Impeachment Proceedings Against President Trump

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today marks a turning point in American history. After nearly three years of a President who flouts the norms, laws, and constitution of our country, the House of Representatives has finally decided to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The allegation that the President attempted to coerce a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election by withholding U.S. aid in exchange for political favors is of the utmost seriousness and deserves a full and complete investigation by Congress.

Few things are as important in a democracy as the integrity of the electoral system and charges that the system has been compromised by our own President, no less, strike at the heart of our faith in government. Our community has fought too long and too hard to safeguard our political rights to have the system undermined by those who would put their personal gain above the nation. We fully expect that those leaders who have sworn an oath to protect the Constitution will do so.

The idea that in the United States no one should be above the law—not even the President—is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of our system of government. We applaud the House leadership for ensuring that this principle will be honored.

President Trump is entitled to a full and fair hearing. He is not entitled, however, to act with callous disregard of our nation's laws and principles. The time has come to make the President accountable for his words and actions. Americans deserve nothing less."

About Hispanic Federation

The mission of the Hispanic Federation is to empower and advance the Hispanic community. The Federation works closely with Latino health and human services agencies to promote the social, political and economic well-being of the Latino community. The Federation's seven strategic action areas include education, health, economic empowerment, immigration and civic engagement, the environment and organizational development assistance. For more information, please visit www.hispanicfederation.org .

SOURCE Hispanic Federation

Related Links

http://www.hispanicfederation.org

