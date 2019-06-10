Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2019 Bravo! Awards Honorees

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is proud to recognize the Coca-Cola Company's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Lori George Billingsley, full-service agency Pinta's CEO Mike Valdés-Fauli, Univision's host of Aquí y Ahora, Teresa Rodríguez and We Are All Human Foundation led by Claudia Romo-Edelman for their work and leadership in advancing diversity within the public relations industry and upholding journalistic integrity. This year's awardees will be recognized alongside the top Hispanic public relations campaigns impacting an array of industry sectors.

New to this year's awards program is the Diversity & Inclusion Award and President's Award, intended to honor individuals and organizations that are showing exemplary commitment and fortitude in helping advance Hispanics in the PR industry, workplace, and community.

"HPRA's National Bravo! Awards has recognized some of our industry's most luminous leaders over the years. We felt the time was right to expand our awards program and honor those making an impact in diversity and inclusion, as well as being a driving force in advancing the progress of U.S. Hispanics," said national HPRA President Andy Checo. "As a result, we are pleased to present Coca Cola's Lori George Billingsley with the Diversity & Inclusion Award, and the We are All Human Foundation with the President's Award for the transformational work being done with 'The Hispanic Promise' pledge. Joining these esteemed honorees is veteran agency executive Mike Valdés-Fauli honored with 2019 Pioneer of the Year Award and acclaimed journalist Teresa Rodríguez bestowed with Journalist of the Year."

Diversity & Inclusion Award recipient Lori George Billingsley has spent more than 30 years working in public relations developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. As the Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for The Coca-Cola Company, she leads the company's Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence, focused on enabling a more engaged global workforce, mirror the markets the company serves, and supporting a more inclusive culture to best position the associates of the company to drive growth.

Pioneer of the Year award recipient Mike Valdés-Fauli has spent nearly 20 years as a thought leader in Hispanic PR. Having held senior roles with both agencies as well as clients, his career has spanned four U.S. cities (Miami, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles) and produced several thought leadership innovations. As President and CEO of Pinta, one of the largest independent Hispanic firms in the country, Mike is responsible for implementing executions and influencing the work of some of today's leading brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Heineken, Microsoft, NFL, Remy Martin, Telemundo and T-Mobile. Valdés-Fauli has employed and mentored dozens of Hispanic PR professionals throughout his career, been an advocate for important causes and is highly regarded in the industry.

Journalist of the Year awardee Teresa Rodríguez is a 14 time Emmy Award winning journalist and anchor of Univision's news magazine show "Aqui y Ahora" (Here and Now). She is also the best-selling author of the book, "The Daughters of Juarez: A True Story of Serial Murder South of the Border," based on her more than 10 years of investigative reports on the abduction, rape, and murder of hundreds of women in Juarez, Mexico. The book is required reading in some universities in the U.S. as it relates to the Mexico-U.S. border. Rodriguez joined Univision in 1982, becoming the first woman in history to host a national primetime Spanish-language newscast as co-anchor of Spanish International Network, Univision's former name.

President's Award recipient Claudia Romo-Edelman's We Are All Human Foundation has been undertaking the task of engaging some of today's largest corporations via The Hispanic Promise, a first-of-its-kind pledge in the country, which aims to rally the business community to advance and empower Hispanics. The Hispanic Promise pledge calls on business leaders and companies to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens. It acknowledges the common priorities that matter to Hispanics as reflected in a historic vote by more than 300 Hispanic leaders at the Hispanic Leadership Summit: United Nations resulting in the Vision 2020 Agenda for U.S. Hispanics which includes access to education, financial empowerment and perception change of Hispanics. To date, more than 50 corporations have signed the promise, including Microsoft, EY, Nielsen, KIND, Mars, Incorporated, Unilever, Microsoft.

Now in its six year, the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards celebrates the best corporate, agency, and non-profit PR and marketing teams, and the breakthrough work they produced. Taking place on October 15th in New York City, the event is made possible in part by the generous contributions from Univision, Havas FORMULATIN, Cision and HispanicAd.com, who are returning sponsors of the awards.

For more information about the awards program, visit: https://hpra-usa.org/pages/bravo-awards/

For information about HPRA National BRAVO! Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hpra-usa.org.

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

SOURCE HPRA

Related Links

http://hpra-usa.org

