Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners
- Havas FORMULATIN Named Agency of the Year
- Coca-Cola Company's Lori George Billingsley Recognized with Diversity and Inclusion Award
- Univision's Teresa Rodriguez Recognized with Journalism Award
- Pinta's Mike Valdes-Fauli Wins Pioneer of the Year
Oct 16, 2019, 13:21 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) reveals the winners of the 2019 National ¡Bravo! Awards, recognizing several categories including corporate and agency campaigns, diversity and inclusion, journalism and overall leadership in the Hispanic public relations and marketing communications industries. Hosted by TODAY Show contributor and correspondent for Access Hollywood, Lilliana Vazquez, and FOX News national correspondent Bryan Llenas – both representing exemplary achievements in the journalism field— the 2019 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards continues to elevate recognitions with key impacts to the Hispanic public relations and communications field.
New this year, the annual HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards announced its first HPRA Diversity & Inclusion Award, recognizing Lori George Billingsley, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, for her leadership in advancing representations from all consumer perspectives, including Hispanic and multicultural, within Corporate America. Additionally, Claudia Romo-Edelman, Founder of We Are All Human, is attributed with the HPRA President's Award recognizing her accomplishments in championing diversity and inclusion among consumer audiences by advancing topics that build bridges.
States HPRA President Andy Checo, "Its an exciting time for businesses and consumers alike as diversity drives the marketplace and what public relations means for that. As we continue to lead the conversation that forms consumer opinion, HPRA is delighted to highlight and applaud some of the extraordinary people that are moving the cause forward."
The HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards counted on recognition for brands and the agencies representing them, that are delivering the most motivating and results-driven campaigns for the diverse Hispanic and multicultural market. New York-based Havas FORMULATIN, was named Agency of the Year for its progressive solutions to capture Hispanic audiences. Leading this year's HPRA Pioneer of the Year Award was Mike Valdes-Fauli, President & CEO of cross-cultural agency, Pinta.
The 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award winners by category are:
- Food & Beverage Campaign of the Year: Edelman, Barilla, Pasion for Pasta
- Technology Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN, TurboTax Gives You Mas
- Health & Nutrition Campaign of the Year: GCI Health, Merck, A Touch of Sugar
- New Product Launch Campaign of the Year: Marca Miami, DishLATINO, Ingles Para Todos
- Media Event Campaign of the Year: The Axis Agency, Nestle La Lechera, Un Toque Sweet at We All Grow
- Sports Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN, Golden Boy, Cinco de Mayo Fight
- Digital Campaign of the Year: BCW, Colgate Optic White
- Fashion & Beauty Campaign of the Year: Republica Havas, European Wax Center, Ax El Pink Tax
- Public Education Campaign of the Year: GCI Health, Merck, A Touch of Sugar
- Integrated Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN, TurboTax Gives You Mas
- Non-Profit Campaign of the Year: National Immigration Law Center, Rewiring the Third Rail: Toward a More Productive Conversation about Immigrant Families
- CSR Program Campaign of the Year: Turner, CNN en Español, Proyecto Ser Humano
- Multicultural Campaign of the Year: GCI Health, Merck, A Touch of Sugar
Adds Checo, "As public relations and marketing for the Hispanic and multicultural consumers evolves, so has the talent, the brands and the agencies reaching them, and we honor additional campaigns that were a tough decision for our judges."
Additional 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award Honorable Mentions for exemplary work are:
- CCOM Group, Aveeno Latina Influencer Program
- d exposito & Partners, AARP Cinquentañero Movement
- FCA Communications, Jeep, Nacho Jeep Concept by Mopar visits the Hispanic Capital of the world
- Pinta, Telemundo Soccer Program
Participation for the 2019 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards also included: Antonio Tijerino, President & CEO, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Monique Manso, Publisher, People en Español, Meredith Corporation, Rosemary Mercedes, Chief Communications Officer, Univision Communications and Alvaro Saralegui, Hispanic Initiatives, NFL.
The 2019 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of Moët Hennessy USA, Univision Communications, CCOM Group, Cision, Edelman, Havas Formulatin and Entercom.
Judges for the 2019 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards were comprised of senior public relations and marketing professionals across the agency, corporate, brand & academic levels.
For additional information regarding the Hispanic Public Relations Association, please visit HPRAUSA.org.
SOURCE Hispanic Public Relations Association
Share this article