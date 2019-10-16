Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

New this year, the annual HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards announced its first HPRA Diversity & Inclusion Award , recognizing Lori George Billingsley , Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, for her leadership in advancing representations from all consumer perspectives, including Hispanic and multicultural, within Corporate America. Additionally, Claudia Romo-Edelman , Founder of We Are All Human, is attributed with the HPRA President's Award recognizing her accomplishments in championing diversity and inclusion among consumer audiences by advancing topics that build bridges.

States HPRA President Andy Checo, "Its an exciting time for businesses and consumers alike as diversity drives the marketplace and what public relations means for that. As we continue to lead the conversation that forms consumer opinion, HPRA is delighted to highlight and applaud some of the extraordinary people that are moving the cause forward."

The HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards counted on recognition for brands and the agencies representing them, that are delivering the most motivating and results-driven campaigns for the diverse Hispanic and multicultural market. New York-based Havas FORMULATIN, was named Agency of the Year for its progressive solutions to capture Hispanic audiences. Leading this year's HPRA Pioneer of the Year Award was Mike Valdes-Fauli, President & CEO of cross-cultural agency, Pinta.

The 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award winners by category are:

Food & Beverage Campaign of the Year: Edelman , Barilla, Pasion for Pasta

, Barilla, Pasion for Pasta Technology Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN , TurboTax Gives You Mas

, TurboTax Gives You Mas Health & Nutrition Campaign of the Year: GCI Health , Merck, A Touch of Sugar

, Merck, A Touch of Sugar New Product Launch Campaign of the Year: Marca Miami , DishLATINO, Ingles Para Todos

, DishLATINO, Ingles Para Todos Media Event Campaign of the Year: The Axis Agency , Nestle La Lechera, Un Toque Sweet at We All Grow

, Nestle La Lechera, Un Toque Sweet at We All Grow Sports Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN , Golden Boy, Cinco de Mayo Fight

, Golden Boy, Cinco de Mayo Fight Digital Campaign of the Year: BCW , Colgate Optic White

, Colgate Optic White Fashion & Beauty Campaign of the Year: Republica Havas , European Wax Center, Ax El Pink Tax

, European Wax Center, Ax El Pink Tax Public Education Campaign of the Year: GCI Health , Merck, A Touch of Sugar

, Merck, A Touch of Sugar Integrated Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year: Havas FORMULATIN , TurboTax Gives You Mas

, TurboTax Gives You Mas Non-Profit Campaign of the Year: National Immigration Law Center, Rewiring the Third Rail: Toward a More Productive Conversation about Immigrant Families

Rewiring the Third Rail: Toward a More Productive Conversation about Immigrant Families CSR Program Campaign of the Year: Turner, CNN en Español , Proyecto Ser Humano

, Proyecto Ser Humano Multicultural Campaign of the Year: GCI Health, Merck, A Touch of Sugar

Adds Checo, "As public relations and marketing for the Hispanic and multicultural consumers evolves, so has the talent, the brands and the agencies reaching them, and we honor additional campaigns that were a tough decision for our judges."

Additional 2019 National ¡Bravo! Award Honorable Mentions for exemplary work are:

CCOM Group , Aveeno Latina Influencer Program

, Aveeno Latina Influencer Program d exposito & Partners , AARP Cinquentañero Movement

, AARP Cinquentañero Movement FCA Communications , Jeep, Nacho Jeep Concept by Mopar visits the Hispanic Capital of the world

, Jeep, Nacho Jeep Concept by Mopar visits the Hispanic Capital of the world Pinta, Telemundo Soccer Program

Participation for the 2019 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards also included: Antonio Tijerino, President & CEO, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Monique Manso, Publisher, People en Español, Meredith Corporation, Rosemary Mercedes, Chief Communications Officer, Univision Communications and Alvaro Saralegui, Hispanic Initiatives, NFL.

The 2019 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of Moët Hennessy USA, Univision Communications, CCOM Group, Cision, Edelman, Havas Formulatin and Entercom.

Judges for the 2019 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards were comprised of senior public relations and marketing professionals across the agency, corporate, brand & academic levels.

For additional information regarding the Hispanic Public Relations Association, please visit HPRAUSA.org.

