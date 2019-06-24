Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces Call-For-Entries For The 2019 HPRA National BRAVO! Awards

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) today announced the call-for-entries for the highest accolade in Hispanic communications – the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards. Hosted in New York City for the fifth consecutive year, the 2019 National BRAVO! Awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, and non-profit PR and marketing teams, and the breakthrough work they produced. NEW this year is the addition of two categories recognizing work executed in Latin America and B2B communications. The event is made possible in part by the generous contribution of Moet Hennessy USA, Univision, Havas FORMULATIN, Cision and HispanicAd.com, who are returning sponsors of the awards.

"Recognizing the work being done within our industry is instrumental in showcasing the impact public relations has in engaging the nearly 60 million Hispanics who live in the US and account for a sizable business opportunity for any organization," said Andy Checo, president of the HPRA National Board. "We look forward to the review process of work submitted by agencies and internal communications teams and hosting the industry's top stakeholders during our annual celebration this coming fall."

There are 18 categories available to enter for the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards including:

Technology Healthcare/Nutrition Fashion & Beauty Food & Beverage Public Education Sports New Product/Service Launch Media Event Integrated Marketing Communications Non-Profit Digital PR Program (Social Media Campaign) Internal Communications CSR Communications Public Affairs Latin America B2B Multicultural PR Program Agency of the Year

How to Enter

All materials are required to be submitted digitally at https://hpra-usa.org/pages/entry-preparation/. Awards categories are open to all public relations, advertising, and marketing agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations and/or practitioners who practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as Latin America. Work must have been implemented between June 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 PST.

Entry fees and deadlines are as follows:

Early Bird Deadline - Ends July 12, 2019: HPRA Member $100, Non-members $175

Final Deadline – July 31, 2019: HPRA Members $150, Non-members $225

Entries will be judged by an unaffiliated panel of senior public relations professionals representing industry national organizations and trade publications. Entrants will be notified of results by September 13. Awards winners will be recognized at HPRA National BRAVO! Awards dinner at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in NYC on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

For more information about the awards program and to enter a submission, visit: https://hpra-usa.org/pages/bravo-awards/

For information about HPRA National BRAVO! Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hpra-usa.org.

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

