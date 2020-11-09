Hispanic Star Releases New Book, "Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power"

"We have to be proud of ourselves and what we've done, because what we do generates positive effects in this beautiful country," Fonseca wrote in the book's preface. "That's why we have to see ourselves as stars that shine together as one. I really celebrate this amazing book because our Hispanic community stories deserve to be seen, heard and valued."

With 2020 coming to an end, now is a time to reflect on and recognize the numerous contributions the Hispanic community has made to the United States. As part of this effort, "Hispanic Stars Rising" aims to share the experiences of the nation's many strong and resilient Hispanic people, showcasing their diverse backgrounds, challenges and contributions. It shines a light on the beauty to be found in this fundamentally American community, which is often overlooked or negatively portrayed.

Several famous Hispanics contributed to the book. Jesus Mantas, senior managing partner, IBM Services wrote "I have been blessed by many great mentors, the hard-working discipline instilled in my upbringing by my family, and my fair share of opportunities. I enjoy paying it forward and helping our Hispanic community thrive…"

Al Riveron, the first-ever Hispanic NFL referee, also contributed to it, saying "I spent the majority of my college officiating career in the Big East and Conference USA, mostly as a referee. In 2002, I was approached to officiate for NFL Europe and then in 2004, I was hired as an NFL side judge. That's when I became the first Hispanic to officiate in the NFL. (...) The road throughout my life was never easy and sometimes it seemed extremely long. I found success in seizing opportunities…you should never let an opportunity pass you by. Always remind yourself if not now, when?"

"The Hispanic community represents hard workers and difference-makers," said author and curator Claudia Romo Edelman, who also wrote the book's forward."We are resilient, and our stories deserve to be told. 'Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power' is a platform that showcases these stories - the obstacles, the successes - from our diverse community. Throughout my journey, I've met the most amazing people, role models and leaders, from the youngest child to the most experienced executive. All are Hispanic Stars and all are ready to shine."

Hispanics contribute so much to America, and it is time for others to see just how beautiful and resilient they can be. This book aims to show that every Hispanic is a star in their own way, highlighting how the power of their heritage and background has given many successful Hispanics the strength and passion they needed to achieve their goals.

"Our stories are the window to the world,"said Jacqueline S. Ruiz, Fig Factor Media Publishing CEO, award-winning entrepreneur, pilot and author of 24 books. "Storytelling is the greatest gift we can give, as it creates a legacy. It is an honor to be the publisher of this anthology and share the amazing stories of these 92 Hispanic stars."

"Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power" is now available for purchase on Amazon .

Following the book launch, the first ever Virtual Hispanic Jam will take place on November 10 & 11 to further explore best practices and solutions to make Hispanics shine. Key insights and outcomes from the Jam will be presented at We Are All Human's Hispanic Leadership Summit on December 7-9.

About Claudia Romo Edelman

Claudia Romo Edelman is the founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, a New York-based non-profit foundation, dedicated to advancing the agenda of diversity, inclusion and equality. She is a social entrepreneur, advocate and a catalyst for change. As a captivating public speaker and media contributor, Claudia has become a leader for inclusion, focused on unifying the Hispanic community in the United States.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equality, diversity and Inclusion. The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit devoted to these ideals. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

About Hispanic Star

The Hispanic Star represents an unparalleled collective effort to create a platform to showcase and amplify the contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States, not only as an integral part of the American culture but also as an undeniable force shaping its future. The Hispanic Star is based on both a unifying symbol and a nonpartisan, inclusive, inspirational, and unifying footing for U.S. Hispanics to both view themselves and help them act as a uniﬁed force for good. Together we shine.

About Jacqueline S. Ruiz

"Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power" is an original idea from award-winning entrepreneur, international speaker, philanthropist, pilot and 24x author, Jacqueline S. Ruiz. She is the author of more than 20 books and has previous experience creating collections of stories to highlight groups, including Latinas, aviators and more. www.jackiecamacho.com

About Fig Factor Media Publishing

Fig Factor Media is an international multicultural media company dedicated to celebrating authors through quality books, expert marketing/PR, event production and creative product development. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and reach their dreams of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, Latinamerica and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina, Today's Today's Inspired Young Latina, Inspired Leader, Jóvenes Soñadoras, and the Latinas in Aviation anthology series, largest collection of Latinx stories in the world. For more information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com .

