Hispanic Star Teams Up with NursesHeroes.org to Create a Scholarship program to fight America's shortage of Nurses

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of International Nurses Day, Hispanic Star and NurseHeroes.org have announced their collaborative scholarship program, 'Hispanic Star Nurse Heroes' . This program aims to address the shortage of nurses while creating opportunities for Latinas in the healthcare industry.

Alex Charlton, Chairman and CEO of Carlyle Global Partners who launched NurseHeroes.org a year ago stated: "There is an accelerating shortage of nurses around the world. Within three years we will have about 1 million fewer nurses than we require in the United States, we must act now"

The Hispanic Star Nurse Heroes Scholarship program is dedicated to fighting the shortage of nurses while also creating opportunities for Latinas and their families. A $150,000 donation will fund the tuition of 20 future nurses, providing each scholarship awardee with $7,500 to cover tuition. The goal is to cover the education costs for 1,000 Latinas studying to become nurses and raise $7.5 million from partners to cover their tuition expenses. 92% of current nurses are women and even though we anticipate the majority of scholarship grantees to be women, this program is open to all Hispanics.

"Latinas are the multiplier effect, they are more likely to live in multigenerational homes, so when a Latina rises, she supports both her parents and their children, creating the opportunity for long-lasting upward mobility" Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and Chairwoman, We Are All Human Foundation.

Employment opportunities for nurses are projected to grow faster than all other occupations through 2026, however, Hispanic nurses are underrepresented in this occupation. Currently, Hispanic nurses only account for 4.6% of nurses in the nation.

"Latinas make excellent nurses-yet the pathway to a career in nursing can be challenging as many Latinas continue to work while going to school. A scholarship would really lessen the financial burden so Latinas could focus academically on their career." Dr. Adrianna Nava, a nurse herself and President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses.

In addition to supporting a future nurse's education, donors will have additional benefits depending on the number of scholarships they fund. For example, corporate ambassadors will have the opportunity to co-host the 'Nurse Heroes Love Concert!' to be held in the fall. A concert that will build on the more than 10 million viewers that watched the previous concert 'Nurse Heroes Live!' held last year and featuring iconic artists including Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, The Wailers, Adrienne Warren, Stevie Wonder, host Whoopi Goldberg, and special appearances by Marc Anthony, Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

For more information on how to get involved and donate to the Hispanic Star Nurse Heroes, please visit 'Hispanic Star Nurse Heroes' .

About Hispanic Star

The Hispanic Star is a national collective effort to unify and advance the Hispanic community. It is the largest network of its kind, combining corporate leadership and community organizations at the national and local level to accelerate the upward mobility of Hispanics. At its core, the Hispanic Star is founded on the simple premise that what is good is for Hispanics is good for America. For more information, visit www.hispanicstar.org and We Are All Human .

About Nurses Heroes.org

Motivated philanthropists, celebrities and media organizations have joined forces to honor our Nurse Heroes and raise much needed funds to create a future without a shortage of nurses in the workforce. For more information, visit nurseheroes.org

About NAHN (National Association of Hispanic Nurses)

Since 1975 the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) is the nation's leading professional society for Latino nurses. With a growing membership in 47 local chapters, NAHN, represents the voices of Latino nurses in our country. For more information, visit nahnnet.org

Media Contact: Mariana Hernandez, [email protected]



SOURCE We Are All Human

Related Links

weareallhuman.org

