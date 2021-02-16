Hispanic Unity Of Florida Continues Its 19-Year Commitment To The Community With Free/No-Cost Tax Preparation Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), a Hollywood-based 39-year-old nonprofit organization serving diverse and multi-cultural working families from the United States and more than 30 other countries, announced that they will continue to provide Free/No-Cost Tax preparation services through virtual/online version of its highly successful Broward Tax Pro/VITA (Volunteers in Tax Assistance) program. The tax preparation assistance program is available in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.

HUF continues to partner with Code for America, the national nonprofit that that created the digital platform, Get Your Refund.

For more than 19 years, HUF has partnered with more than three dozen community partners to provide no-cost tax preparation services to thousands of qualified Broward County residents through its volunteer- and partner-driven Broward Tax Pro/(VITA) program. To qualify for the zero-cost program, Broward County families, or individuals, must make less than $66,000 per year. Clients who meet the requirement will have the expertise of a skilled, IRS-certified tax professional to prepare his/her tax return. Additionally, callers will be supported step-by-step through the online process, and assisted with any current, general tax questions in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.

With the virtual/online program, qualified taxpayers can upload their documents via a secure website by visiting www.VITAtaxesfree.org. After uploading the necessary information, visitors to the site will be contacted within 72 hours by a Broward Tax Pro staff member to complete the tax return and submit it to the IRS for processing. For easier access, the above link is available on two HUF websites: www.Vitataxesfree.org and www.hispanicunity.org

The Tax Hotline (954-678-6882) also will continue to serve as an informational and referral hub to provide support for the virtual/online tax preparation service. Trained and certified tax professionals are available to answer questions regarding stimulus checks and other frequently asked, general tax questions. The Tax Hotline will be open from Monday through Thursday, 10:00am to 1:00pm and 5pm to 8pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 1pm.

"The virtual version of the Broward Tax Pro/VITA program is the same great quality as the previous, in-person program in a virtual format," said Felipe Pinzon, HUF's Executive Director. "Clients should feel confident about submitting their tax information through our safe, secure and encrypted website provided in partnership with Code for America."

Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County's largest 501(c) (3) dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in three languages, this agency serves South Florida's diverse community. Since its inception, HUF has helped 445,000 individuals.

