Hissho Sushi & Bachan's® Roll Out the Bachan's® Spicy Tuna Burrito Nationwide, Marking the Next Evolution of Grab-and-Go Sushi

Now available in 2,200+ grocery locations, the chef-crafted handheld sushi burrito brings Bachan's bold Japanese Barbecue Sauce to an on-the-go sushi format.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, two category-defining Asian-founded brands—Hissho Sushi, one of the nation's leading providers of 100% responsibly sourced sushi in grocery retail, and Bachan's®, creator of The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce—have come together to launch the must-try sushi innovation of 2026: the Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito featuring Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce.

The new Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito from Hissho Sushi.

Available in more than 2,200 grocery locations nationwide, the Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito can now be found across retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Stop & Shop, Meijer, Food Lion, GIANT, Giant LLC, Giant Landover, MARTIN'S and more, bringing bold, globally inspired flavor to consumers wherever life takes them. This limited-time-only burrito is available starting at $10.99.

Here's what consumers can expect from this crave-worthy new offering:

A bold, flavor-packed sushi burrito featuring spicy tuna made with Bachan's Original Japanese BBQ Sauce®, creamy avocado, and crisp lettuce and cucumber, layered with green onions, spicy mayo, and Hissho's Signature Crunch wrapped in rice and nori. Served with a packet of Bachan's Original Japanese BBQ Sauce®.

Known for its versatility, Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce has become a go-to staple for consumers across a wide range of occasions, from marinades to dipping and drizzling. Increasingly, fans are reaching for Bachan's as a flavorful upgrade to traditional soy sauce, especially when paired with sushi. This partnership with Hissho Sushi extends that behavior into a new retail touchpoint, introducing the brand to shoppers at in-store sushi kiosks nationwide. By meeting consumers in this context, the collaboration not only drives immediate trial but also highlights sushi as a natural, incremental usage occasion for Bachan's.

Blending authentic culinary roots with modern convenience, the Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito is crafted by Hissho's expert sushi chefs and elevated with Bachan's bold, umami-forward Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. The result: a craveable, handheld meal designed for busy, flavor-seeking consumers for lunch on the go, summer road trips, game day, picnics, and more.

"At Hissho, we're always exploring new ways to elevate the sushi experience", said Matt Wilken, CEO at Hissho Sushi. "The Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito reflects our focus on bold innovation and the use of premium ingredients. We're proud to partner with Bachan's, a brand that shares our passion for quality and craftsmanship—to create something entirely new for the grocery space: a sushi experience reimagined for life on the move."

The Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito is more than a convenient meal, it reflects a new era of American eating defined by high-quality ingredients, cultural authenticity, and bold, craveable innovation.

"Hissho Sushi is the perfect partner to showcase Bachan's in a fresh, unexpected way," said Justin Gill, Founder and CEO of Bachan's. "Partnering with Hissho Sushi allows us to introduce our sauce in a completely new format, one that's approachable, exciting, and built for how people eat today. It's a celebration of real ingredients, real heritage, and real flavor."

A Cultural Moment Meets a Consumer Movement

As global flavors continue to shape the American grocery landscape, the Bachan's Spicy Tuna Burrito arrives at the intersection of authenticity and accessibility. Both Hissho Sushi and Bachan's were founded by Asian American entrepreneurs with a shared commitment to honoring tradition while pushing culinary boundaries, making this collaboration not just a product launch, but a cultural statement.

From sushi counters to grocery store aisles, demand for high-quality, globally inspired convenience foods continues to surge. This launch taps directly into that momentum, offering a premium, ready-to-eat option that doesn't sacrifice flavor for convenience.

About Hissho Sushi

Hissho Sushi is one of the largest sushi franchisors in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 2,900 locations across the United States. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good. To find your closest Hissho location, visit https://hisshosushi.com and follow @HisshoSushi on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter / X and LinkedIn.

About Bachan's

Founded in 2013 by Japanese American entrepreneur Justin Gill, Bachan's perfected its multi-generational family recipe over six years before launching the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce in 2019. Guided by its ethos, A Tradition of Bold, Fresh, Umami Flavor™, Bachan's creates cold-filled sauces made with simple, authentic, non-GMO ingredients, without preservatives or artificial flavorings, because Our Ingredients Matter®.

Contact: Angie Mathews, [email protected]

SOURCE Bachan's