Histology and Cytology Market Size Is Projected to Reach $37.08 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 13.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Histology and Cytology Market Is Estimated To Cross USD 37.08 Billion By 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 13.3% from 2021 to 2028. Key factors contributing to the overall growth of the market include a huge surge in cases of cancers worldwide, major innovations in microscopy, and increasing efforts for the development of advanced systems for early disease diagnosis. In addition to this, the growing standardization of pathological laboratories and the presence of favorable reimbursements for disease screening & laboratory tests are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, several companies are launching advanced digital cytology systems for supporting the quick on-site evaluation of cytology samples.

Key Highlights of Histology and Cytology Market

Based on the examination outlook , the cytology segment dominated the histology and cytology market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing integration of computational analytical tools for modernizing cytology systems is responsible for the growth of this segment.

, dominated the histology and cytology market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. is responsible for the growth of this segment. In terms of product , the instruments and analysis software system segment is accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to continue the trend, owing to a growing demand for automated histology instruments .

, is accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to continue the trend, owing to a . By end-use , clinical diagnostics emerged as the fastest-growing segment and holding the highest share in the market, on account of increasing focus on histopathology studies for effective diagnosis of various types of cancer .

, emerged as the fastest-growing segment and holding the highest share in the market, on account of . Vidium Animal Health, a molecular diagnostics company has announced its recent launch of SpotLight™ ePARR, a rapid and highly accurate molecular diagnostic test for canine lymphoma. This newly introduced test is expected to be a major milestone in the diagnosis of lymphoma, which is one of the most commonly found cancers in a dog.

COVID-19 Impact

The healthcare sector is functioning all-around during the pandemic, as governments of COVID-affected countries have categorized healthcare services as essential. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, researchers and healthcare experts emphasizing the study of pathological changes in different organs in patients detected with COVID-19 disease. These factors are expected to support the steady growth of the histology and cytology market.

Regional Developments

North America is projected to hold strong dominance over the histology and cytology market during the forecast period. The surge in geriatric population, rising incidences of cancer, and growing awareness among people regarding cancer screening are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth in this region. On the other hand, the regional market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a rapid growth rate owing to the increasing burden on healthcare due to cancer cases, improvement in healthcare facilities, and rise in efforts by the government to provide better healthcare services.

Competitive Outlook

Leading companies operating in the histology and cytology market are focusing more on the research and development of automated instruments for cytology. In addition to this, these companies are also engaging in strategic collaborations to increase the availability of advanced resources. Some of the dominant market participants are Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Sysmex Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Trivitron Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical Company, Conglomerate Company

Pharmaceutical Company, Conglomerate Company Demand Side: Clinical Diagnostic Center, Hospital

Clinical Diagnostic Center, Hospital Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the histology and cytology market report on the basis of type of examination, product, end-users, and region:

Histology and Cytology, Examination Type (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Histology

By Technique



Microscopy





Immunohistochemistry





Molecular pathology





Cryostat & Microtomy

Cytology

By Technique



Microscopy





Immunohistochemistry





Molecular pathology





Cryostat & Microtomy



By Application



Cervical Cancer





Breast Cancer





Bladder CancerLung Cancer





Other Cancers

Histology and Cytology, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Instruments and Analysis Software System

Consumable and Reagents

Histology and Cytology, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Life Sciences

Clinical Diagnostics

Histology and Cytology, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

SOURCE Polaris Market Research