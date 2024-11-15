Historic $25 Million Verdict Secured by Herman Law Firm for Abuse Survivor in Bay Shore School District Case

Suffolk County Jury Awards Record-Setting Damages to Alleged Survivor Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Law Firm has secured a historic $25 million verdict for a former Bay Shore Union Free School District student who suffered sexual abuse by his third-grade teacher. This landmark award—the largest to date for a Long Island student against a school district under New York's Child Victims Act—was issued by a Suffolk County jury after evidence showed that district officials had repeatedly received warnings about the teacher's conduct but failed to take action.

The plaintiff, identified as P.L., testified to the lasting impact of the abuse, describing significant harm to his mental health, personal relationships, and overall quality of life. His testimony underscored the need for accountability in student safety and the experience of the young boy whose safety was compromised by the district's negligence.

During the trial, evidence showed that Bay Shore school officials were repeatedly warned by parents and students about the teacher's behavior years before P.L. entered his class. The district's alleged failure to act on these warnings reflected a serious lapse in its duty to protect vulnerable students from a teacher whose behavior raised significant concerns. This case highlights the need for schools and institutions to prioritize student safety and accountability.

"This verdict sends a clear message that schools must prioritize child safety and be held accountable when they fail to protect children," said Jeff Herman, CEO of Herman Law Firm. "We are proud to represent survivors like P.L. and remain committed to exposing institutional negligence."

This case and its outcome highlight the importance of New York's Child Victims Act, ensuring that past abuses are addressed, especially where institutions may have ignored serious warnings.

About Herman Law

Herman Law Firm is dedicated to representing survivors of sexual abuse, with a strong record of holding institutions accountable and seeking justice for the safety and well-being of those who suffered in their care. Herman Law has a strong track record of achieving impactful results and systemic change through skilled and compassionate legal representation.

