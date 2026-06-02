Historic 600 Truck Order Signals Inflection Point for Yard Electrification

Orange EV created the electric terminal truck market more than a decade ago. Today, more than 1,900 Orange EV trucks are in service, including its first deployment with DHL from 2015. The market grew gradually as site operators purchased electric "yard dogs" to test the new fuel format in real-world conditions. Market indicators suggest a clear shift has occurred, as large organizations with sophisticated supply chains move to scale their fleet following successful trials with Orange EV yard hostlers, chargers, and BESS systems.

"We have left the early adopter stage of yard electrification," Kurt Neutgens, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of Orange EV, said. "We're seeing companies invest in hundreds of trucks because total cost of ownership superiority has been proven, including uptime, reliability, fuel savings, and service guarantees."

Deployment is already underway for the 600-truck record-breaking order, with full deployment expected in 2026. These orders are backed by industry-leading uptime guarantees and extended warranties, supported by Orange EV's end-to-end service model, further reinforcing the company's leadership position in electric terminal trucks. Orange EV is now on track to capture more than 25% of all new terminal truck orders and deliveries by year end.

Adoption at this scale is part of a broader effort to modernize supply chain operations by reducing costs and increasing efficiencies. Orange EV reports that multiple early adopters that began with limited tests have subsequently placed incremental orders to grow their yard fleets to more than 100 Orange EV trucks. At the same time, the company has seen a 272% spike in leasing deals over the last 12 months. This trend reflects how leasing can accelerate EV standardization without the need for large upfront capital investments.

Orange EV yard trucks have accumulated 33.8 million operational miles, with many already surpassing 30,000 hours of usage with their first owners, all on their original battery packs and exceeding the typical lifespan of diesel yard trucks. Deployments span distribution centers, ports, manufacturing plants, agricultural facilities, and many other types of sites. In all these environments, electrification has demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, maintenance schedules, and energy costs as compared to diesel alternatives. Part of the accelerated adoption comes from a new enhanced CCS1 option (e-CCS1™) now available on all Orange EV trucks, enabling full compatibility with CCS1 charging standards, for seamless integration with a broad range of existing and third-party charging infrastructure.

"Our largest customers are now standardizing around the Orange EV solution," Neutgens said. "Over the course of 10 years, our tractors can save half a million dollars in Total Cost of Ownership over a diesel without factoring in any available incentives."

To support the growing demand, Orange EV expanded its production and service capabilities. The company's Kansas City manufacturing facility is designed to produce 2,400 trucks per year in a single shift, giving the EV manufacturer ample capacity to produce more than 1,000 terminal trucks beyond current orders. Capacity can expand further with the addition of a second or third shift.

Orange EV delivers a factory-backed, direct service model supported by a nationwide team of Orange EV–trained technicians, providing rapid on-site response and same-day support for most maintenance needs. "Uptime drives everything in yard operations, so our service approach is built to keep trucks working, not waiting for service," Neutgens said. "We have expanded our best-in-class service in 2026 to include multi-shift and weekend support to make sure our customers stay up and running in mission-critical environments."

While Orange EV electric trucks deliver clear operational and economic advantages, some sites face infrastructure constraints, as aging electrical grids are not always equipped to support increased demand. To address this, Orange EV developed the Orange Juicer™, a battery-integrated DC fast charger that reduces or eliminates the need for costly permitting and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades. The system compresses deployment timelines from months or years to days.

"The Orange Juicer trickle charges its internal battery reservoir from the grid, with the capability to dispense high capacity 200kW fast charging on demand," Neutgens said. "It removes the final barriers to electrification by using existing infrastructure, while also helping yard operators avoid peak usage fees."

This record order volume highlights the accelerating adoption of electric yard trucks as companies seek to modernize operations, improve reliability, and reduce total cost of ownership. With proven performance and turnkey solutions deployed at fleet scale, Orange EV is extending its leadership in yard electrification.

"The question for many operators is no longer can Orange EV electric yard trucks do the job," Neutgens said. "Now, the question is how quickly sites can deploy them."

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About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in North America. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV delivers a turnkey electrification solution that includes Class 8 EV trucks, on-site service, and the Orange Juicer™ battery-integrated charging system, empowering fleets to deploy yard operations with superior reliability in days or weeks, not years. Surpassing 33 million miles and 12 million hours of operation across 41 states, 4 Canadian provinces, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more cost-effective, predictable operations. Visit orangeev.com.

SOURCE Orange EV