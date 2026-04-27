Orange EV Appoints Bill Hamlin to Lead Port, Intermodal Rail, and International Expansion

Veteran maritime executive joins Orange EV as large-scale fleet orders of electric terminal trucks signal an inflection point across ports and distribution supply chains

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leading U.S. manufacturer of electric terminal trucks, today announced the appointment of Bill Hamlin as Vice President of Port & Rail Sales and International Operations.

Bill Hamlin

Hamlin brings more than 35 years of experience in maritime operations, terminal management, and intermodal logistics, having held senior leadership roles across global shipping, port operations, and logistics organizations. In his new role, Hamlin will lead Orange EV's commercial strategy across port terminals, rail facilities, and international markets, supporting the accelerating electrification of yard operations within modern supply chains as the manufacturer nears a milestone of 2,000 deployed trucks.

Large yard operations within ports and major distribution facilities are increasingly becoming focal points in the transition toward electrified heavy-duty equipment. Yard trucks, also known as terminal tractors or yard spotters, operate in predictable duty cycles within confined facilities, making them the most commercially validated use cases for Class 8 electric vehicles.

"Bill's experience inside port operations provides him a deep understanding of how freight actually moves through complex logistics networks," said Kurt Neutgens, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of Orange EV. "As more organizations move from pilot programs to large-scale deployments of electric yard trucks, Bill's leadership will help us support customers modernizing their supply chain infrastructure."

Hamlin joins Orange EV at a time when yard electrification has reached a new stage of market maturity. Ports have already begun electrifying major cargo-handling equipment and connecting vessels to shore power to reduce emissions while at berth. Now a similar shift is underway inside the terminal yard itself. Early adopters initially deployed a few electric terminal trucks to test their economic and operational advantages in real-world operations. Now, those pilots are giving way to Orange EV becoming a new norm in fleet standardization as uptime, reliability, and total cost of ownership advantages have been proven in daily operations.

"Terminal tractors sit at the epicenter of a tightly orchestrated choreography among ship, yard, and dock rail operations," Hamlin said. "In a business that relies on productivity, efficiency, equipment availability and safety, EVs check all the boxes and ensure cargo moves through the supply chain smoothly."

Prior to joining Orange EV, Hamlin served as Chief Operating Officer at ITS Technologies & Logistics and Horizon Lines and held leadership roles with major maritime and logistics organizations, including APL, Sea-Land Service, Norwegian Cruise Line, and United States Lines. His career has spanned container shipping, terminal operations, intermodal logistics, and global transportation strategy. Hamlin has also advised transportation organizations through his work with Gray Wolf Group, helping operators improve operational performance and navigate evolving industry trends.

Orange EV created the commercial electric yard truck market more than a decade ago and today has more than 1,900 trucks deployed across distribution centers, ports, and warehouse facilities, accumulating tens of millions of miles and millions of operating hours in demanding logistics environments. As ports and freight networks seek to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and modernize infrastructure, electrification of yard equipment is emerging as one of the most practical and proven strategies.

"Orange EV yard trucks are purpose built for demanding port environments and are an immediate hedge against spikes in diesel fuel costs." Hamlin said. "The debate whether electric yard trucks can do the job is over; now, the question is how quickly sites can deploy them."

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in the United States. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV's turnkey solution includes Class 8 EV trucks, chargers, and on-site service, delivering unmatched uptime and total cost of ownership savings. Surpassing 30 million miles and 11 million hours of operation across more than 40 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more reliable, more cost-effective operations. Visit orangeev.com.

SOURCE Orange EV