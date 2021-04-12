Historic Dallas Synagogue Selects Tegan for New Digital Presence

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Emanu-El will partner with Tegan Digital to redesign and rebuild their current website. Located in the heart of Dallas, Temple Emanu-El has served the city's Jewish community for nearly 150 years. The synagogue is known for its welcoming spirit that includes everyone from all walks of life, regardless of income, race, sexual orientation or physical or cognitive ability. As one of the country's largest Jewish congregations, Temple Emanu-El has a legacy of social justice leadership, distinguished clergy and a renowned early childhood center.

With an updated digital presence, Temple Emanu-El hopes to better engage with both members and visitors, providing an online space that encourages connection and best reflects its diverse community.

"We are so excited to kick off our partnership with Tegan," says Meredith Fried, Executive Director of Temple Emanu-El. "We want to cultivate sacred encounters among congregants and our community. With Tegan's help, we hope to offer greater access to all of our engagement opportunities."

The Dallas-based digital agency will partner with Temple Emanu-El to construct a new website, creating a more modernized, user-friendly experience. Tegan will use StoryBrand messaging to establish an online platform that best reflects the Temple's inclusive mission. The website is expected to launch later this year.

"It's an incredible opportunity to partner with such well-respected leaders in the community of faith," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "Temple Emanu-El exists for spiritual and communal relationships, and we can't think of a better cause to be a part of."

About Temple Emanu-El

Temple Emanu-El, the first Jewish congregation in North Texas, was founded in 1875 and is a vibrant Reform Jewish community that strives to be a place of sacred encounter. It is a place where learning, prayer and deeds change people's understanding of themselves, of their world and their responsibilities in it. For more information, visit www.tedallas.org .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital

