Outskirt Films Unveils Cinematic Website Redesign with Tegan Digital

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outskirt Films, a visionary filmmaking studio renowned for its interview-driven storytelling and captivating short documentaries, launched its newly redesigned website in collaboration with local agency partner Tegan Digital.

Outskirt Films approached Tegan with a clear vision: to craft a website that would allow their film production and unique storytelling approach to take center stage. Understanding the pivotal role that visuals play in conveying narratives, the Tegan team set out to create a platform that seamlessly merged cinematic energy with progressive storytelling elements.

"We wanted a digital space that not only showcased the breadth of our filmmaking styles but also provided potential partners with information they need to determine if we were a fit for their project," said Chris Sinclair, owner and director at Outskirt Films. "Tegan knocked it out of the park."

The revamped website features a sleek, dark background, serving as the perfect canvas to let the film be the hero. Every detail is designed to keep the focus on the craft. Leveraging bold UX animations and clarified messaging, the site invites visitors on a journey through Outskirt's inspiring body of work.

"Chris has a great eye, so we wanted to make that the focal point," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan Digital. "Our goal was to design a modern experience that not only showcased their diverse portfolio but also connected visitors with the personal voices behind the stories."

With the new website, Outskirt Films is poised to continue pushing the boundaries of storytelling, moving audiences with their compelling narratives and innovative approach to filmmaking.

About Outskirt Films

Outskirt Films specializes in unearthing untold stories and crafting them into award-winning films. With a keen focus on authenticity and emotional resonance, Outskirt strives to connect audiences with stories that inspire, educate, and stir. For more information, visit outskirtfilms.com.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Museum of Art, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Tegan was named on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

