Historic downtown Reno landmark reborn: One 18 West opens its doors following transformative $18 million renovation

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APW Avenue Group, a leading real estate investment and development firm, announced today the official reopening of the 86-unit One 18 West, a luxury residential community at 118 West St. in downtown Reno, Nevada. The highly anticipated project marks the completion of an extensive, $18 million renovation of one of Reno's most storied historic structures — a building that has stood since 1907.

Formerly known as the Westlyn Reno, the apartment building was acquired by APW Avenue Group as majority owner in 2021 for $14 million. After years of planning, the firm completed a gut renovation between 2024 and 2025, one of the most closely watched redevelopment projects in the area.

The $32 million property opening comes as downtown Reno experiences new development, business investment and population growth. For APW, this project is not a one-time bet — it is part of a broader strategy to invest in markets where history, demand, and growth converge.

The announcement follows APW's recent acquisition of The Village at Iron Blossom, a 401-unit apartment community in south Reno. APW Avenue Group, led by the strategic real estate investor James R. Parks, served as principal partner in the $96 million transaction. This continued investment in Reno signals APW's strong commitment to the betterment of this high-growth industrial market.

"This isn't just about apartments," Parks said. "It's about taking a building that has been part of Reno's identity for over a century and ensuring it remains a vital part of the city's fabric as the city experiences industrial growth — offering luxury with history."

The building will be managed by RCMI Inc., a premium housing management firm partially owned and led by Parks to ensure a seamless transition to full occupancy.

Availability

One 18 West is now accepting residents. For leasing information, pricing and tours, visit https://www.my118west.com/.

About APW Avenue Group

APW Avenue Group is a privately held, high-value strategic real estate investment and development firm based in Los Angeles, focused on multifamily housing, hospitality, and mixed-use properties across high-growth and premier markets in the United States. Led by James R. Parks, APW is the majority owner of Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York, a premium hospitality success story in Tribeca. The firm partners with institutional capital to acquire, reposition, and develop high-potential real estate assets. With a proven track record of successful value-add and opportunistic investments, the firm delivers strong risk-adjusted returns while creating premium housing and hospitality experiences.

Media Contact:

Bridget Rigas

APW Avenue Group

[email protected]

SOURCE APW Ave Group