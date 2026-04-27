Historic First: Launching Gordonstoun Japan and "Transformative Leadership Summer Programme"

OSAKA, Japan, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordonstoun Japan, in partnership with OCC Educational Corporation Limited based in Osaka, Japan, announced on April 27 the Impact Challenge Summer 2026, marking the establishment of Gordonstoun's first international boarding campus.

Special website: https://www.gordonstoun.jp/en/program/

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109071/202604207731/_prw_PI1fl_mg0nW980.png

Famous for educating generations of the British Royal Family -- including HM King Charles III and the late HRH Prince Philip -- Gordonstoun is bringing its world-leading philosophy abroad. While the permanent boarding campus in Wakayama is scheduled to open in summer 2027, the school will first debut an immersive summer programme focused on real-world leadership.

A New Chapter in Global Education

Founded in 1934, Gordonstoun is set to apply its signature motto, "Plus est en vous" ("There is more in you"), in an international setting. The "Impact Challenge Summer Programme" moves beyond traditional classroom learning, requiring students to engage with humanitarian and environmental challenges to develop resilience and a sense of service.

Programme Highlights

Title: Impact Challenge Summer 2026

Dates: 2-7 August 2026 and 15-20 August 2026 (2 sessions: 5 nights and 6 days)

Location: Wakayama, Japan

Eligibility: Students aged 10-14

Core Tracks:

-Global Challenge Engagement: Developing strategies for sustainable economic resilience for Himalayan communities.

-Environmental Action: Addressing marine plastic issues around Tomogashima Island.

-Field Implementation: A selected group will travel to Nepal to observe implementation.

Designed by international humanitarian Linda Cruse, whose leadership has influenced global education and corporate engagement through her Race4Good (R), this programme reflects her belief in individual-led change. As the new Director of Co-Curricular at Gordonstoun Japan, Linda brings this concept to life this summer in Wakayama.

Message from Natasha Dangerfield, Founding Principal

"As Gordonstoun takes this historic step beyond the UK, we are committed to redefining the purpose of education. This programme is designed to cultivate responsibility and global awareness, bringing the spirit of our Scottish heritage to the unique landscape of Wakayama."

About Gordonstoun

Gordonstoun is renowned for combining academic rigour with outdoor education and service. The Impact Challenge by Gordonstoun Japan represents the first international expansion of this world-renowned model.

Gordonstoun Japan official website: https://www.gordonstoun.jp/en/index.html

About OCC

OCC Educational Corporation Limited is a distinguished institution based in Osaka, boasting a legacy of 120 years of academic excellence.

SOURCE OCC Educational Corporation Limited