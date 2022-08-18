Historic Fixture of Jewish Community Launches New Website With Tegan Digital

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Dallas' oldest and most well-respected religious institutions now has a new website to match its distinguished reputation. Temple Emanu-El partnered with local agency Tegan Digital to refresh their online platform, including updated design elements and cohesive StoryBrand messaging. The new website launched last week and will serve as a platform for congregation members and visitors to gather and connect.

"We are thrilled with the new website and all the work that was put into it from our friends at Tegan," said Connie Dufner, Senior Director of Communications at Temple Emanu-El. "The new platform will serve as an invaluable resource for Temple members, visitors and staff."

Tegan Digital created an entirely reimagined platform for Temple, unifying a previously disparate online experience among public, private and livestream audiences. The agency led strategy, design and development for the new website. These rebranding initiatives allow for a more modern look and feel, while still capturing Temple's great renown. Using StoryBrand messaging, Tegan established Temple Emanu-El's inclusive narrative, woven throughout the new site, to best communicate Temple's welcoming and diverse spirit.

"Our team was honored to partner with such a prestigious organization," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "With new and improved digital resources, we're confident Temple Emanu-El will continue to carry out their extraordinary legacy and extend their warmth and community to even more people across the Metroplex."

Temple Emanu-El has served Dallas' Jewish community faithfully for 150 years. The organization is considered a refuge for people from all walks of life, including members of the LQBTQ+, special needs, and interfaith communities. The new website will serve to strengthen Temple's outreach, providing an online space that encourages community and acceptance.

About Temple Emanu-El

Temple Emanu-El, the first Jewish congregation in North Texas, was founded in 1872 and is a vibrant Reform Jewish community that strives to be a place of sacred encounter. It is a place where learning, prayer and deeds change people's understanding of themselves, of their world and their responsibilities in it. For more information, visit www.tedallas.org .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an acclaimed full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital-first experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io .

