Historic Ice Storms Slam the U.S.--Mat Supplier Group's HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats Deliver a Safer, Labor‑Free Solution to keep you Safe.

In response, Mat Supplier Group, a North American leader in commercial and residential matting solutions, is highlighting its HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats as a proactive solution that keeps entrances and pathways clear, safe, and accessible throughout the storm. Designed to melt snow as it falls, the system helps property owners avoid labor‑intensive shoveling or reliance on salt and de‑icing chemicals that are only effective for a short time and can damage surfaces and the environment.

"With the severity of these ice storms, traditional snow removal just isn't enough," said Rajan Khaira, Marketing Director at Mat Supplier Group. "HotStep™ Mats help property owners stay ahead of the weather—providing dry, slip‑free surfaces when it matters most."

Plug and Play Winter Protection for Homes and Businesses

HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats feature energy‑efficient heating technology that maintains clear, walkable surfaces under harsh winter conditions, providing:

Automatic snow melting as weather strikes





Reduced slip‑and‑fall hazards at walkways, stairs, ramps, and entrances





Fewer labor hours spent on shoveling and manual snow removal





An eco‑friendlier alternative to salt and chemical de‑icers

Ideal for residential entrances, retail storefronts, industrial worksites, healthcare campuses, and public facilities, the modular mats daisy‑chain together to cover small entryways or extend across long pathways and staircases. They plug into standard outdoor power outlets, allowing fast and flexible deployment without specialized installation.

Safety, Reliability, and Peace of Mind

With winter weather conditions expected to persist across multiple regions, HotStep™ Mats give property owners an edge by preventing ice buildup before it becomes a hazard—helping keep people moving safely even during severe storms.

About Mat Supplier Group

Mat Supplier Group is a leading North American provider of innovative matting systems for commercial, industrial, and residential environments. The company's products are trusted nationwide to help keep spaces safe, efficient, and operational year‑round.

