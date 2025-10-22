HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats Keep Winter Worksites and Walkways Ice-Free -- New Technology from Mat Supplier Group Saves Labor and Prevents Injuries

HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats use energy-efficient heating technology to maintain dry, slip-free surfaces in severe winter conditions. Designed for both homeowners and large commercial facilities, the system offers a simple, scalable solution to prevent winter accidents and reduce maintenance labor.

"With HotStep, we wanted to eliminate one of winter's most persistent hazards — slippery, snow-covered paths," said Rajan Khaira, Marketing Director at Mat Supplier Group. "The mats not only keep areas clear, but also save countless hours of manual labor and reduce reliance on salt or chemicals."

Proven Performance at Scale

Earlier this year, HotStep™ Mats were deployed by Bechtel Engineering during the construction of a major facility, covering nearly 9,000 linear feet of pathways. The installation enabled workers to safely transport equipment and access key zones without interruption, saving hundreds of man-hours previously spent clearing snow.

Smart, Durable, and Efficient

HotStep™ Mats connect through a daisy-chain system, allowing multiple mats to link seamlessly across stairs or long walkways. They plug directly into a standard outdoor outlet and produce gentle radiant heat that melts snow on contact. Each mat features a non-slip surface, weatherproof construction, and long-life heating elements engineered for years of performance.

Sustainable Safety

Unlike salt or chemical de-icers, HotStep™ Mats provide an eco-friendly solution that prevents runoff and protects both workers and the environment—offering reliable winter safety with minimal maintenance.

About Mat Supplier Group

Mat Supplier Group is a leading North American provider of innovative matting systems for commercial, industrial, and residential environments. Focused on safety, durability, and performance, the company's products are trusted nationwide to keep spaces clean, safe, and efficient year-round.

