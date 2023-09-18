Historic Redevelopment The Allen in San Antonio to Combine Creative Office Space, Sustainability, and Government Incentives

Historic Redevelopment: The Allen pays homage to the rich history of San Antonio and its architectural treasures. This historic preservation effort seeks to restore the former Allen's Flowers & Antiques building to its former glory, ensuring the preservation of its unique character within the Monte Vista Historic District.



Creative Office Space: The property's transformation includes the development of dynamic common areas and high-end creative office spaces, designed to cater to executives and professionals from diverse industries. A significant portion, 25%, will be occupied by the developer, Headwall Investments, LLC.



Government Incentives: The Allen is taking full advantage of various government incentive programs to support sustainable development. These incentives include Federal and State Historical Rehabilitation Tax Credits, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, and City of San Antonio Historic Rehabilitation Property Tax & Permit Fee Abatements. The property has even earned the prestigious New Buildings Institute's Cirrus Low Carbon designation.



Project Team: The success of The Allen project is attributed to a collaborative effort by an exceptional team. Studio8 Architects, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Guido Construction , and Big Sun Solar have combined their expertise to bring this vision to life. Development and leasing services were expertly handled by JLL. Financing for the project was provided by Broadway Bank and PACE Equity, LLC. Historic rehabilitation tax credit services were rendered by Ryan, LLC, and Novogradac.

George Wommack, CEO of Headwall Investments, LLC, expressed his vision for The Allen, saying, "Our mission with The Allen goes beyond real estate development. We are not just preserving history; we are creating a dynamic and sustainable future. This project is a testament to our commitment to the community and our dedication to innovation."

With The Allen, San Antonio is not only preserving its historical treasures but also embracing sustainable development, all while fostering a thriving business environment. This redevelopment project represents a shining example of how government incentives and private enterprise can work hand in hand to create a more vibrant and sustainable urban landscape.

About Headwall Investments, LLC:

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

