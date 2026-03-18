History Factory Launches Chroniqle™: A Secure, Private AI Intelligence Engine for Enterprise

Transforms decades of curated organizational history into instant, actionable business intelligence—mitigating the costly effects of "corporate amnesia"

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- History Factory, the global leader in corporate heritage management with clients including The Boston Beer Company, Caterpillar, Southwest Airlines and Verizon, today announced the launch of Chroniqle™, a bespoke, closed-loop AI platform for enterprise. Chroniqle transforms decades of corporate history by extracting data from analog and born-digital archives and using it to fuel a secure, conversational intelligence engine. By searching, filtering and double-checking sources before responding, Chroniqle provides business-ready accuracy that other chatbots can't match.

"Business leaders need the speed of AI without the risk of incomplete or inaccurate results," says CEO Jason Dressel. Post this Chroniqle Home Page

Without an efficient digital tool like Chroniqle, institutional knowledge is often lost or forgotten. Some estimate the cost of inefficient knowledge sharing, sometimes referred to as "corporate amnesia," to be as high as $1 trillion, taking into account:

Wasted productivity: Time spent by employees looking for information that already exists.





Time spent by employees looking for information that already exists. Redundant agency fees: Paying for creative work, research or strategy that an organization actually already owns and warehouses off-site.





Paying for creative work, research or strategy that an organization actually already owns and warehouses off-site. The cost of successor failure: History Factory's own 2022 study of C-suite executives found that 85% of leaders believe missing historical context during leadership transitions is a critical risk factor.

With Chroniqle, internal teams can mitigate these costs.

Beta User Bechtel Attests to Platform's Effectiveness

Engineering giant Bechtel, 128 years old this year, has been testing Chroniqle since October 2025. According to LeeAnne Lang, legacy communications manager at Bechtel: "Chroniqle has fundamentally changed how we interact with our institutional knowledge. It's more than a search tool; it's a partner that gives us a running start on any task. We rely on it because it's inherently trustworthy—it provides a clear trail back to the original source and, crucially, knows its own limits. That honesty allows our team to work with total confidence."

Data Integrity Through Expert Curation and Secure AI Orchestration

After an expert-led process involving careful assessment, curation and document preparation, including the use of advanced digitization techniques, documents are processed into an AI-native knowledge base confined to only your organization's data. Trained experts check every asset in order to validate the structured information and ensure that it is not lost or distorted. Additionally, Chroniqle uses this data as its single source of truth—it does not train on it or expose it to the public web.

Powered by Anthropic and Google's AI models, Chroniqle adds its own proprietary workflow orchestration layer to preserve the structural integrity of complex corporate assets. This enables it to include perfectly rendered tables, charts and photos, which are generally unavailable or poorly executed when using publicly available AI, in its results. Its responses also include full in-line sourcing, providing a layer of insights as well as historical context.

"Business leaders need the speed of AI without the risk of incomplete or inaccurate results," says Jason Dressel, CEO of History Factory. "Even sophisticated enterprise AI systems limited to proprietary data often fall short because of knowledge gaps and poorly structured information. Chroniqle addresses those challenges by combining purpose-built technology with human expertise, enabling leaders to query their own institutional memories with confidence in the accuracy and provenance of every answer."

Validating the Importance of Organizational History in Business

Dr. Hamid Foroughi, author of "Managing Legacy and Change" and associate professor in management at Warwick Business School in the UK, specializes in the importance of legacy as a catalyst for organizational strategy and innovation. "The ability to access and utilise organizational history is a powerful strategic asset," he says. "Chroniqle offers promising ways to make this resource more accessible and actionable, with the potential to strengthen organizational learning and legacy management."

Corporate Applications

As a strategic business tool that uses archival assets and data to help organizations move forward, Chroniqle provides insight and context and can respond to prompts about core moments from the past, making it particularly useful to organizational functions such as marketing and communications, business development, strategy and innovation, and legal and compliance.

Chroniqle FAQ

Is Chroniqle secure?

Yes. Chroniqle is a closed-loop LLM. Carefully curated archival documents are meticulously prepared for AI and ingested into this secure environment, which does not "learn" from this data or leak it to the public web. Chroniqle uses SOC 2 certified platforms and technology partners.

How does CHRONIQLE™ mitigate AI hallucinations?

By using a closed-loop system, the AI only references verified archival content. This is converted into a format that an AI model can intelligently assess. Before the data is ingested into Chroniqle's knowledge bank, History Factory's experts meticulously review it and correct it for accuracy, ensuring that the AI can correctly contextualize and draw inferences from the source information.

Can it read handwritten or old documents?

Yes. The platform uses advanced OCR (optical character recognition), combined with human archival knowledge, to digitize, structure and validate all ingested materials, including paper-based documents, graphs and tables.

Can it surface photos and charts?

Yes. Chroniqle can surface any information that it ingests.

When is Chroniqle launching?

Chroniqle has been in closed beta and launches on March 18 .

Visit chroniqle.ai for more information and to schedule a demo. Click here to learn more.

About History Factory

History Factory works with the world's best-known companies to use history and heritage to drive measurable business results. Since 1979, clients have turned to History Factory for research and insights, award-winning creative work and archives management to preserve memory, strengthen culture and bolster brands.

SOURCE History Factory