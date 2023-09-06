Hit a home run with the new Texas Rangers Plate!

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey batter, batter, batter! It's time to take me out to the ballgame with the brand-new official Texas Rangers license plate now available for all fans. My Plates, the one-stop shop for all specialty license plates in Texas, is thrilled to announce the release of this exciting new addition to their collection.

With the new Texas Rangers license plate proudly displayed on your car, you can bring the spirit of the ballgame with you wherever you go. Tailgates, road trips, and daily commutes will all become opportunities to showcase your unwavering support for the Rangers. Designed to capture the essence of the team, this license plate is a fan favorite that will surely turn heads.

Starting at just $50 a year, fans can join the big leagues and become part of an exclusive group of Rangers enthusiasts sporting their team colors on the road.

"Real Rangers fans have Rangers plates," says Steve Farrar, CEO at My Plates. "This license plate lets you put on a show for the team you support 24/7. It's time to step up to the plate and show the world who you root for."

So, batter up! It's time to shine with the new Texas Rangers license plate. Don't miss out on this chance to hit it out of the park and support your beloved team. Visit My Plates today and let your team spirit take the wheel.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

