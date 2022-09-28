Hitachi Astemo Launches New Website for its Automotive Group in the Americas

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo, a major global automotive supplier, has launched a new user-friendly website (am.hitachiastemo.com) covering its operations in the Americas.

Hitachi Astemo Americas has more than 20 manufacturing plants, research-and-development centers and sales offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

"Hitachi Astemo has the global scale, technical depth, software capabilities and advanced manufacturing resources to make significant contributions in rapidly changing automotive technology areas such as safety, electrification, comfort and sustainability," says John Nunneley, a senior vice president and general manager of Hitachi Astemo Americas.

He points out that the new website has sections specifically designed to assist the company's customers, suppliers, current and prospective employees, and news media.

Hitachi's automotive and motorcycle customers will find details about the company's broad range of products, its aftermarket operations and plant locations on the site.

Hitachi Astemo's current and prospective suppliers will have access to a supplier handbook along with trade zone information. There also are a variety of helpful portals, including a primary supplier portal, an online order-system portal, a quality portal and a corrective action portal.

A career-section link on the site's homepage offers prospective employees information about open positions and provides an application form for each opening. The company's employee engagement program is driven by a dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.

A news section on the site provides media with press releases and blogs, as well as information about current business activities, new product offerings and events.

The new website also includes the company's vision and commitment to sustainability along with Hitachi Astemo's plans to define the future of mobility through technologies and solutions in powertrain, chassis systems and advanced driver assistance.

Hitachi Astemo was created in 2021 with the merger of four companies -- Hitachi Automotive Systems and three Honda affiliates: Nissin Kogyo, Keihin and Showa. The Astemo name stands for A dvanced S ustainable T echnologies for M obility.

About Hitachi Astemo

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. It is a technology company dedicated to the development, manufacture, sale and service of automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. More information is available at www.hitachiastemo.com.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain, and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. For more Hitachi Astemo corporate information, please visit at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

