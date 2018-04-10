Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service

Hitachi's SAP HANA Cloud Service is an industry-leading, fully managed service that enables enterprises to migrate business-critical data systems on-premises to the cloud, with high reliability and scalability. Commvault's seamless integration with SAP HANA enables Hitachi, Ltd to backup and recover all SAP data while delivering an effortless user experience.

Trends such as big data and higher cloud adoption will require businesses to pay more attention to data protection. Commvault brings several key advantages to Hitachi's SAP HANA Cloud Service:

Increased integration : Businesses may now back up their SAP HANA database through Commvault directly, rather than first obtaining a separate database backup by console. Commvault Data Platform also provides data deduplication of these backups, therefore decreasing their overall size.

: Businesses may now back up their SAP HANA database through Commvault directly, rather than first obtaining a separate database backup by console. Commvault Data Platform also provides data deduplication of these backups, therefore decreasing their overall size. Unified platform : Commvault IntelliSnap has also been integrated tightly into Hitachi's storage, allowing businesses to obtain a hardware snapshot which can further be stored, all from a single platform. With Commvault supporting Sybase and VMware databases, businesses have a unified user interface they can use to manage their backup requirements consistently.

: Commvault IntelliSnap has also been integrated tightly into Hitachi's storage, allowing businesses to obtain a hardware snapshot which can further be stored, all from a single platform. With Commvault supporting Sybase and VMware databases, businesses have a unified user interface they can use to manage their backup requirements consistently. Scale as you grow: With licensing available in 1TB capacity units, customers who select Hitachi's SAP HANA Cloud Service have the flexibility to select the capacity that fits their business needs and scale as their business needs change.

With licensing available in 1TB capacity units, customers who select Hitachi's SAP HANA Cloud Service have the flexibility to select the capacity that fits their business needs and scale as their business needs change. Improved support: Customers who select Hitachi's SAP HANA Cloud Service will have access to support from Hitachi, Ltd as well as Commvault's engineering and customer support teams.

Takeshi Sone, General Manager, Solutions Business Promotion Department, IT Platform Products Management Division, of Hitachi, Ltd said, "By 2020, SAP HANA is expected to be widely used by enterprises. To support this trend, Hitachi, Ltd is expanding our SAP HANA infrastructure and strengthening our cloud service, empowering Japanese on-premise SAP HANA users to move to the cloud. This shift will reduce day-to-day resource requirements for system setup through operation for SAP HANA implementation and improve application performance, minimize system downtime and drive greater business process automation and efficiency. The partnership Hitachi, Ltd has with Commvault allows us to meet the growing demands for cloud solutions and maintain quality customer satisfaction levels."

"We are excited to partner with Hitachi, Ltd around their growing cloud services offerings. With Commvault, Hitachi, Ltd can empower businesses with end-to-end data protection, simplified management and portability of SAP data. This allows companies to access and understand data quickly, thus providing them with a solid, unified foundation to derive deeper business insights and gain a competitive edge," said Yuichi Tawara, vice president for Japan, Commvault.

About Commvault

Commvault is a leading provider of data management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate their data to drive more value and business insight and to transform modern data environments. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry's leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault's sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on premise, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault — and how it can help make your data work for you — visit www.commvault.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totalled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 304,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

