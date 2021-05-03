Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 AMERICAS to Showcase How Data Driven Leaders are Changing the World

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi America, Ltd., the North American regional headquarters of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., today announced Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 AMERICAS (HSIF) will be held on May 25-27, 2021.

The free three-day virtual event will showcase visionaries and practitioners who are leading and deploying data-driven strategies to solve some of the toughest problems in industry, society and the environment.

Get a front-row seat to the future of social innovation.

Register now for Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 AMERICAS

Executives and experts from Hitachi Group businesses will be joined by digital leaders from business, academia, government and industry for keynotes, digital masterclasses, plus industry, society and technology themed programming.

Speakers at Hitachi Social Innovation Forum Americas 2021 include:

Toshiaki Higashihara , President & CEO Hitachi, Ltd

, President & CEO Gajen Kandiah , CEO, Hitachi Vantara

, CEO, Dr. Jennifer Hall Chief, Data Science, Co-Director, Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine , American Heart Association

Chief, Data Science, Co-Director, Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine Rachel S. Hutter , SVP International Facilities and Operations Services, Worldwide Safety and Health, and Engineering, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP International Facilities and Operations Services, Worldwide Safety and Health, and Engineering, Todd Hewlin , Partner, Chasm Group , and author of ' Goliath's Revenge, How Established Companies Turn the Tables on Digital Disruptors'

, Partner, , and author of ' Hicham Abdessamad , Chairman, Hitachi America , Ltd ., Chief Executive of Hitachi Global Social Innovation Business, Hitachi, Ltd .

, Chairman, ., Chief Executive of Hitachi Global Social Innovation Business, . Duane Hughes , CEO, Workhorse

, CEO, Juan Santos , SVP Brand Experience & Innovation, Tavistock Group

, SVP Brand Experience & Innovation, Alistair Dormer , Executive Vice President and Executive Officer and Chief Environmental Officer, Hitachi, Ltd.

, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer and Chief Environmental Officer, Topher White , CEO, Rainforest Connection

, CEO, Jon Snoddy , SVP, Imagineering R&D, Show, Ride & Technology, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP, Imagineering R&D, Show, Ride & Technology, Megan Smith , former Chief Technology Officer under President Obama

, former Chief Technology Officer under Andreas Weigend , former Chief Scientist of Amazon.com , and author of ' Data for the People

, former Chief Scientist of , and author of ' Alok Sharma , President, COP26

Hitachi Social Innovation Forum Digital Masterclass speakers will include:

R ( Ray) Wang , CEO, Constellation Research

, CEO, Michele Goetz , Vice President and Principal Researcher, Forrester

, Vice President and Principal Researcher, Maribel Lopez , Founder, Lopez Research

, Founder, Tim Chou , Board Member and Stanford University Cloud Lecturer

, Board Member and Cloud Lecturer Martin Mocker, MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research

for Information Systems Research Vijay Gurbaxani , Director of the Center for Digital Transformation at Paul Merage School of Business, UC Irvine

, Director of the Center for Digital Transformation at Paul Merage School of Business, Ganesh Bell, Board Member, Investor, CDO and Software CEO

"COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of our personal and professional life, with ripple effects that have challenged industries to assess and accelerate their digital initiatives," said Gajen Kandiah, chief executive officer, Hitachi Vantara. "The ability to achieve data-driven outcomes is critical to our clients' ability to pivot their business and capitalize on an increasing digital-centric economy. At Hitachi Social Innovation Forum Americas, we will tell their stories and explain how data-driven leaders are changing the world in business, society and the environment."

"At Hitachi, we view Social Innovation as the practice of leveraging innovation, digital technology, domain knowledge and products to solve challenges for both the individual consumer and society at large," said Hicham Abdessamad, chairman, Hitachi America, Ltd., and chief executive of Hitachi Global Social Innovation Business. "As a global leader in advancing the digital transformation of social infrastructure, our goal at HSIF is to bring thinkers and doers together to solve problems, address existing and future environmental challenges and showcase the digital solutions that we are successfully developing throughout the Hitachi Group ecosystem. We are excited to show how Hitachi, its partners, and customers are working together to drive adoption of new digital solutions and technologies that empower companies to adapt and transition into this new era of sustainability. Whether you're an OEM, an energy provider, an IT Company or a government agency, we all have roles to play to make this a reality."

Roundtable discussions, themed sessions and thought-provoking keynote presentations will provide opportunities for attendees to hear firsthand accounts of successes and lessons learned from peers, partners, analysts, clients and industry leaders Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 AMERICAS will offer three different tracks:

Business track focuses on how to propel your business forward; Society track focuses on using data to create social, environmental, and economic advantages; and Technology track spotlights how companies can revolutionize with data strategies that adapt to our ever-changing world.

About Hitachi, America, Ltd.

Hitachi America, Ltd., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501). Hitachi America – the North American regional headquarters of Hitachi, Ltd. – and the 106 Hitachi Group companies in North America, employ over 28,800 people as of March 2020. The company drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solution for turning data into insights that drive digital innovation. The Hitachi Group is focused on its Social Innovation Business, which combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For information on other Hitachi Group companies in North America, please visit http://www.hitachi.us/ (the United States), http://www.hitachi.ca/ (Canada) and http://www.hitachi.com.mx/en (Mexico).

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

