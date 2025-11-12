Hitachi Solutions America recognized as the Winner of 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Partner of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions announced today it has won the Dynamics 365 Finance 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. It has also been selected as finalists for Build and Modernize AI Apps, Dynamics 356 Sales and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, and Low Code Application Development 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year. In addition, Hitachi Solutions has won 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Government. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are thrilled to be named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Finance and finalists for Build and Modernize AI Apps, Dynamics 356 Sales and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, and Low Code Application Development," said Didi Haase, North America COO at Hitachi Solutions. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional technologies and services that drive our customers' success. These awards are a testament to the value and outcomes we deliver by leveraging Microsoft's advanced technology to drive significant business outcomes for our customers."

To win the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions modernized finance operations with Dynamics 365, delivering rapid ERP rollouts, AI-driven automation, and real-time insights. From global manufacturers to humanitarian nonprofits, our scalable solutions accelerated transformation, deepened Microsoft Cloud adoption, and drove measurable impact across industries - proving the power of strategic modernization.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Hitachi Solutions America was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Finance.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

About Hitachi Solutions



Hitachi Solutions (https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/) empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organizations worldwide. Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low-code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency.

As a Microsoft-first organization, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated exclusively to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging its cloud platforms and AI innovation to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers. Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hitachi Solutions is part of Hitachi Ltd., one of the world's largest and most respected organizations. As part of this extraordinary network of over 600 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi"—sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress. In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honor the trusted values that define Hitachi.

SOURCE Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.