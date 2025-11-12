Hitachi Solutions Recognized as the Winner of 2025 Microsoft Government Partner of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions announced today it has won the Government 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. It has also been selected as finalists for Build and Modernize AI Apps, Dynamics 356 Sales and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, and Low Code Application Development 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year. In addition, Hitachi Solutions has won 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Finance globally. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Microsoft's 2025 Government Partner of the Year," said Didi Haase, North America COO at Hitachi Solutions. "This award is a testament to our deep and trusted collaboration with government departments across the UK, Europe and around the world. It reflects the dedication of our teams in helping public sector organizations navigate complex challenges, modernize services, and deliver meaningful transformation. Working alongside Microsoft, our commitment to driving innovation, resilience, and impact across the global government landscape has never been stronger."

Hitachi Solutions ongoing collaborations include transformation programs with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), supporting data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency; the Environment Agency, enabling better environmental management through modern cloud solutions; and Warwickshire County Council, empowering local services through a citizen-centric digital transformation journey. These partnerships exemplify Hitachi Solutions' continued commitment to delivering impactful, sustainable, and scalable innovation across the public sector.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Hitachi Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Government.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

About Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions (https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/) empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organizations worldwide. Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low-code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency.

As a Microsoft-first organization, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated exclusively to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging its cloud platforms and AI innovation to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers. Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hitachi Solutions is part of Hitachi, Ltd., one of the world's largest and most respected organizations. As part of this extraordinary network of over 600 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi"—sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress.

In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honor the trusted values that define Hitachi.

