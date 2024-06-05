Hitachi Vantara Achieves Leader and Fast Mover Status in 2024 GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

Hitachi Vantara's unstructured data management portfolio offers unparalleled data protection and streamlined management for modern data environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced that it has achieved a leader and fast mover rating in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management (UDM) for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted by Hitachi Content Platform (HCP), GigaOm found that Hitachi Vantara's comprehensive UDM portfolio provides organizations with a trusted one-stop shop for their unstructured data management needs.

To learn more about Hitachi Content Platform's capabilities, visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/object-storage/storage-for-hybrid-cloud

The 2024 analyst report examined 24 vendor solutions and reviewed their key features, emerging functionalities and business criteria, rating them on their capabilities to address the challenges of managing unstructured data. Hitachi Vantara's HCP and UDM portfolio was rated "exceptional" or "superior" in seven of eight key features, including metadata analytics, global content search, big data analytics, data governance and compliance, access control, workload orchestration and data protection. Additionally, it demonstrated strong performance across key business criteria, with six of the seven metrics receiving "exceptional" five-star ratings and the remaining metric receiving "superior." These metrics provide essential insights into evaluating a UDM solution's primary attributes and its organizational impact. They include architecture, scalability, flexibility, performance, manageability, ease of use, ecosystem and cost.

"To earn recognition as a GigaOm Radar leader, top-notch performance, scalability and security are essential," said Whit Walters, GigaOm analyst. "Hitachi Vantara's UDM solutions assist organizations in confidently managing unstructured data. With a focus on intelligent data management and adaptable cloud use, Hitachi Vantara enables businesses to thrive amid data challenges. This reflects both the quality of its solutions and its understanding of modern data needs."

Empowering Data-Driven Success

The rapid growth of unstructured data, including documents, emails, videos, images and log files, presents management challenges due to its volume and fragmentation. Hitachi Vantara's portfolio of integrated UDM solutions transforms this dormant data into strategic assets, helping customers streamline compliance, automate data workflows, and simplify data pipelines for AI and analytics, ultimately speeding up and enhancing decision-making. Hitachi Vantara's UDM portfolio includes:

HCP for scalable, efficient, high-performance object storage with flexible deployment options and robust data management, compliance and protection features

Hitachi Content Intelligence (HCI) for data discovery, classification, enriching metadata, automating workflows, transforming data and enabling advanced data governance

Hitachi Content Software for File for ultra-high-performance AI/ML/analytics workloads, integrating with HCP object storage for maximum scalability and efficiency

Hitachi Ops Center Protector for robust data protection and copy data management

These solutions allow organizations to manage, govern, secure and utilize their unstructured data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Key features include intelligent data placement, automated workflows, ransomware protection and compliance enforcement. Additionally, Hitachi Vantara's UDM solutions empower organizations with data analytics and AI capabilities, facilitating the extraction of valuable insights from unstructured data through seamless integration with analytics platforms and AI frameworks.

"Effective unstructured data management plays a crucial role in capturing and harnessing vast amounts of data in an increasingly automated society, facilitating its use for AI and advanced analytics. Our unmatched data protection and cyber resiliency capabilities enable our customers to excel in their most crucial data initiatives, establishing our market leadership," said Gary Lyng, vice president of product and solutions, Hitachi Vantara. "Our UDM technologies are foundational for our strategy, serving as building blocks for advancements in AI. Businesses, regardless of size, are grappling with infrastructure and data processing needs to leverage AI effectively. Our UDM portfolio, led by HCP, addresses these challenges and serves as a pivotal starting point for AI integration."

Webinar on Safeguarding your Data

Hitachi Vantara is hosting an interactive panel that delves into data and operational reliance strategies and how one customer created a secure, countrywide multi-university, backup and recovery service founded on HCP S3 on-prem object storage. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from industry experts on the significance of data value and proactive data protection. The webinar also discusses Hitachi Vantara's expertise in unstructured data management, as acknowledged by GigaOm. Registration for the session is available here: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/company/events-and-webinars/multi-layer-protection-deeper-defense-against-cyberattacks.

Multi-Layer Protection: Deeper Defense Against Cyberattacks

When: June 11, 2024 – 11 a.m. (EST)

Details: The webinar on data protection features industry thought leaders Howard Holton, CTO at GigaOm, and Dr. Thomas Eifert, CTO IT Center at RWTH Aachen University. Tanya Loughlin, director of unstructured data and AI solutions at Hitachi Vantara, moderates the discussion, recounting the story of one of the largest deployments of HCP and Commvault backup and recovery. With the extreme scale of its environment, RWTH is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The session will also introduce Hitachi Vantara's seven-layer data resilience strategy, which plays a key role in strengthening cybersecurity and minimizing the impact of security threats.

