Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom Announce Advanced Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions with VMware Cloud Foundation

New co-engineered solutions accelerate innovation, enhance operational flexibility, and promote sustainability across multiple environments

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMware Explore 2024 Hitachi Vantara , the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) , today announced a powerful new private and hybrid cloud solution. The co-engineered solution brings together Hitachi Vantara's integrated systems solution of Unified Compute Platform (UCP) RS with VMware Cloud Foundation to assist organizations in navigating the complexities brought on by substantial data proliferation and the escalating requirements of AI. Combining industry-leading automation and software-defined services with enterprise-proven infrastructure enables organizations to modernize their infrastructure for improved performance and scalability, while also reducing total cost of ownership, energy consumption and carbon footprint, contributing to a greener planet while boosting data infrastructure efficiency.

The announcement comes as more organizations grapple with the costs and complexities of rapidly expanding hybrid and multi-cloud environments. According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Infrastructure Tracker: Buyer and Cloud Deployment , spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud deployments, including dedicated and shared IT environments, increased 36.9% year over year in the first quarter of 2024. And as the exponential growth of data and the surge of generative AI (GenAI) continue to transform the technological landscape, organizations are looking for ways to scale their data infrastructure environments and modernize applications without compromising their carbon footprint or IT budgets. In fact, a recent survey found 63% of organizations have significant room to improve their enterprise infrastructure and data ecosystem preparedness to support GenAI initiatives.

To address these critical issues, Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom have expanded the companies' partnership to introduce a robust solution that modernizes cloud infrastructure and bolsters data management. The Hitachi UCP RS powered by VMware Cloud Foundation is a forward-thinking platform for both private and hybrid clouds. It aims to spur innovation, simplify operational complexity, and support sustainability objectives by integrating a complete private cloud platform with proven enterprise infrastructure. This modernization initiative also helps lower total cost of ownership through advanced automation capabilities and adaptable consumption models.

"As more businesses face the realities of the AI age, they are actively seeking solutions that help them scale and improve data reliability without sacrificing on cost or environmental commitments," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "At Hitachi Vantara, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the data infrastructure space. Our enduring collaboration with Broadcom exemplifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also contribute to a greener planet."

"The longstanding partnership between Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom now delivers a comprehensive and future-ready private and hybrid cloud solution," said Paul Turner, vice president, products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. "This not only addresses the current challenges of data management and infrastructure modernization, but also aligns with organizations' sustainability goals, making it an essential tool for businesses looking to thrive in the era of generative AI and beyond."

Key benefits of the integration of the Hitachi UCP RS with VMware Cloud Foundation, powered by Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One arrays include:

Faster time to value: Offers enhanced performance and resilience, allowing for efficient management of more workloads with streamlined infrastructure.

Offers enhanced performance and resilience, allowing for efficient management of more workloads with streamlined infrastructure. Flexible Deployment : Supports running traditional VMs and modern cloud-native containers, as well as emerging private AI workloads.

: Supports running traditional VMs and modern cloud-native containers, as well as emerging private AI workloads. Simplified Management : Provides turnkey integrated infrastructure and advanced automation for cloud operations and life cycle management and pay-per-use consumption model.

: Provides turnkey integrated infrastructure and advanced automation for cloud operations and life cycle management and pay-per-use consumption model. Sustainability: Features modern designs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs, including Virtual Storage Platform One arrays reducing CO2 emissions by up to 96% and data center storage footprint by up to 35%.

The new Hitachi Vantara and Broadcom private and hybrid cloud co-engineered solution sets itself apart with its high-performance, efficient, and scalable capabilities. Among the first Broadcom-approved OEM solutions with the new VMware Cloud Foundation, the solution features integrated software, infrastructure, and hardware firmware life cycle automation through UCP Advisor and SDDC Manager, providing seamless operation. The platform offers flexibility for deploying business and mission-critical workloads with highly available blended server-based virtualized storage (VMware vSAN) and external storage. Unified management of private cloud infrastructure is made simple with UCP Advisor and SDDC Manager, while automated storage management for VMs and containers ensures multiple SLAs and cost efficiency. By offering a single source for systems, solutions, and services, the platform streamlines operations and reduces multi-vendor friction, all while guaranteeing 100% data availability with Hitachi's Virtual Storage Platform One and supported by Hitachi's Global Support and Services Team.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

