Hitachi Vantara and Hammerspace Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Generation of Data Intelligent AI Infrastructure Solutions

New collaboration includes Hitachi iQ certified solutions and reference architectures, delivering extreme performance and improved data observability, integration, and workload access

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a strategic partnership with Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, to deliver a new set of AI-ready solutions. The collaboration is designed to address specific AI workload and data quality challenges by integrating Hammerspace technology with Hitachi Vantara's AI-enabled infrastructure capabilities to ensure high performance, scalability, and automated data orchestration to ensure distributed data is easily and transparently accessible for GenAI workloads.

Amid the AI gold rush last year, there was a great deal of investment and rapid deployment of infrastructure in order to get ahead of the curve. In this next phase, enterprise companies are looking for total solutions for their AI environments to improve efficiency, productivity, and extract the greatest amount of value from these systems. As such, it is essential to provide complete offerings that accelerate time-to-value.

Hitachi Vantara has developed and launched converged systems solution architectures for AI workloads, including the Hitachi iQ solution suite that goes beyond basic integration and testing by layering industry specific capabilities on top of the AI solution stack. The new relationship with Hammerspace extends the company's capabilities for AI workloads, including standards-based parallel file system, intelligent file-granular data orchestration, multi-site global namespace and hybrid cloud support.

"This partnership represents a strategic move to enhance our portfolio with advanced and intelligent capabilities to orchestrate data, addressing the growing demand for robust and scalable AI solutions," said Kimberly King, senior vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara. "We understand that to succeed in AI, businesses need seamless and efficient data coordination that offers unmatched performance and access to data. As one of the only vendors to offer a complete, end-to-end AI infrastructure solution, we are empowering enterprises to unlock new value from their data, drive innovation, and achieve their AI objectives with confidence."

By leveraging Hammerspace's advanced data orchestration capabilities, Hitachi Vantara will be able to unify data access, provide data for in-place AI, or consolidate data into a central data lake for AI workload access, delivering greater data usability for enterprises. Additionally, the solutions enable seamless access to data wherever it resides, empowering organizations to harness their data for advanced AI and machine learning applications.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

High Performance at Scale : Performance should never be an issue. The Hammerspace standards-based parallel file system will ensure that all your performance requirements are met for your AI workloads and will scale easily and linearly as your environment grows.

: Performance should never be an issue. The Hammerspace standards-based parallel file system will ensure that all your performance requirements are met for your AI workloads and will scale easily and linearly as your environment grows. Simplified Data Access and Orchestration : Hammerspace's unique global data orchestration platform enables seamless data access, reducing complexities in managing data at scale and enhancing the efficiency of AI models and applications.

: Hammerspace's unique global data orchestration platform enables seamless data access, reducing complexities in managing data at scale and enhancing the efficiency of AI models and applications. Ease of Deployment: The data intelligent solutions incorporate the latest AI-ready infrastructure capabilities for enhanced ease of deployment, operations, and maintenance of AI systems.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Hitachi Vantara," said David Flynn, CEO and founder, Hammerspace. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize data orchestration and storage solutions. By combining Hammerspace's cutting-edge technology with Hitachi Vantara's extensive expertise in building AI solutions, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, driving innovation and efficiency across the industry."

Hitachi iQ Portfolio Advancement

Hitachi Vantara is actively building AI solutions to meet modern enterprise needs. Offered through multiple consumption models, Hitachi iQ provides customers with mechanisms to consume the data infrastructure they need, all while providing improved on-premises performance and allowing for better ROI. The Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure, solutions, and services first became available in July 2024, designed to help customers identify the most valuable AI use cases, assess their data readiness, determine ROI, and create a strategic roadmap for successful AI implementation.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

