Hitachi Vantara and Virtana Collaborate to Enhance Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with AI-Powered Automation

Technology partnership provides AI monitoring and observability for new Hitachi EverFlex infrastructure-as-a-service portfolio for greater efficiency and reduced costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a collaboration with Virtana, a leader in AI-powered monitoring and observability for hybrid infrastructure environments. The partnership integrates the Virtana Platform suite with the Hitachi EverFlex infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio to deliver advanced consumption-based infrastructure solutions for workload management and hybrid cloud operations.

As organizations adopt hybrid cloud architectures, they face challenges managing complex IT environments, which leads to rising costs and operational inefficiencies. According to Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), 45% of organizations are increasing their adoption of IT automation and AIOps to accelerate and automate operations, while 45% are also boosting IT hiring to address the growing demands for accelerated operations. Traditional management often lacks the visibility and automation needed to address these issues effectively. By integrating AI-driven insights with IaaS capabilities, Hitachi Vantara with Virtana streamlines operations and reduces costs, helping businesses enhance their cloud efficiency and agility while optimizing resource utilization and mitigating inefficiencies

The next generation of the Hitachi EverFlex IaaS portfolio offers a comprehensive range of scalable and cost-efficient hybrid cloud solutions tailored to modern enterprises. A key capability of the advanced portfolio is EverFlex Control, which acts as a centralized software-as-a-service (SaaS) integration and management portal for comprehensive infrastructure management. The tool provides real-time data visibility and automates scaling, enabling organizations to optimize costs while managing their IT operations efficiently. By combining the capabilities of EverFlex Control with the Virtana Platform's AI-powered insights, customers gain a holistic view of their hybrid infrastructure. The integration enables adaptive scaling and automation, allowing businesses to better navigate the complexities of their hybrid cloud environments.

"The Virtana Platform is a perfect complement to our EverFlex Control offering," said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of global services at Hitachi Vantara. "Their intelligent capabilities and deep infrastructure expertise provide the insights required to enhance and automate IT infrastructure, delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners."

The collaboration between Hitachi Vantara and Virtana offers customers a range of benefits:

"We are thrilled to partner with Hitachi Vantara, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help customers achieve their business objectives," said Paul Appleby, CEO at Virtana. "This partnership delivers a compelling solution with the expertise to optimize hybrid cloud environments and accelerate digital transformation journeys."

"AI is changing the game for how companies manage their hybrid cloud infrastructures. As organizations face increasing complexity in optimizing, migrating, and monitoring application workloads across various cloud environments, leveraging AI-powered insights becomes essential," said Scott Sinclair, practice director for cloud, infrastructure and DevOps at ESG. "This relationship empowers businesses to tackle these challenges more effectively and improve their overall operational efficiency."

The collaboration with Virtana significantly enhances the Hitachi EverFlex portfolio. Earlier this year, Hitachi Vantara launched a new generation of advanced IaaS solutions designed to streamline IT operations and reduce costs through AI-driven automation. The new iteration of Hitachi EverFlex is focused on providing enterprises with scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient hybrid cloud solutions to meet their evolving IT needs. Additionally, Hitachi Vantara established a partnership with Cisco to further strengthen the capabilities of the offering, ensuring organizations can seamlessly integrate, optimize, and secure their hybrid cloud environments with networking and compute solutions.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Virtana

Virtana is the hybrid IT infrastructure management leader, delivering the deepest observability platform to ensure availability, efficiency, and resiliency across complex environments. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Virtana helps IT teams proactively address issues, streamline operations, and transform infrastructure into strategic assets in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

