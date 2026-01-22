Hitachi Vantara Names Adrian Johnson as Its New Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Adrian Johnson, formerly the senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and Asia Pacific, has been appointed as the company's new chief revenue officer (CRO), effective immediately. In this role, Johnson will be responsible for driving the company's global sales strategy, aligning the go-to-market execution with strategic initiatives that accelerate the adoption of the company's products, services and solutions, including the flagship Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) unified data platform. He reports directly to Sheila Rohra, Hitachi Vantara's chief executive officer, and will serve on the company's executive committee.

"Adrian brings a wealth of experience that's essential to achieving our goals as a company, particularly as we strengthen our sales discipline and grow our block storage business," said Rohra. "Data infrastructure is taking on an increasingly critical role in powering enterprise AI, with the AI-powered storage market expected to grow at a 25.58% CAGR until 2032. Our award-winning portfolio of AI and storage solutions, coupled with Adrian's track record of sales leadership and thorough understanding of market dynamics, makes him the perfect choice for this role. We are excited for him to join the executive team as we continue to drive meaningful outcomes for customers and partners navigating the next generation of enterprise AI."

Based in Santa Clara, Johnson joined Hitachi Vantara in 2019 as vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, where he helped grow the business 30% year-over-year. In 2022, he was promoted to vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, where he successfully navigated the region through the global pandemic, driving significant sales and market share growth by strengthening its channel network and partner ecosystem. In 2024, he was promoted to senior vice president and general manager for the Americas and Asia Pacific regions, where he worked closely with customers to navigate digital transformation initiatives, gain insights from their data, and incorporate AI and sustainable practices into their strategies.

"Hitachi Vantara has the most innovative and customer-focused data storage and hybrid cloud solutions available in the market today, and that is reinforced by the feedback we receive from our customers and partners every day," said Johnson. "My goal is to help the company expand its leadership position, leveraging the latest innovations like the new VSP One Block High End platform, and aligning it with our sales strategy to drive growth. I look forward to working across our executive committee and the sales organization to take Hitachi Vantara to the next level of market leadership."

With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Johnson has a proven track record of driving transformational change across domains, including SaaS, cloud, data management, security, infrastructure, services and consulting. Prior to Hitachi Vantara, he held senior roles at Liferay Inc., Dell, Fuji Xerox and Sun Microsystems. He is a graduate of the Royal Australian Naval College and holds a master's degree in business and IT from the Australian Graduate School of Management.

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonised society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses.

