Hitachi Vantara Announces Availability of Virtual Storage Platform One, Providing the Data Foundation for Unified Hybrid Cloud Storage

Unbreakable hybrid cloud platform seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured data, redefining data management efficiency and flexibility for enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses face unprecedented challenges managing data among the proliferation of generative AI, cloud technologies, and exponential data growth, Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the availability of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One. The hybrid cloud platform is poised to transform how organizations manage and leverage their data in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.

To learn more Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One, visit:

https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform

With organizations struggling to scale data and modernize applications across complex, distributed, multi-cloud infrastructure, the need for a comprehensive data management solution across all data types has never been more critical. Results from a recent TDWI Data Management Maturity Assessment (DMMA) found while 71% of IT experts agreed that their organization values data, only 19% said a strong data management strategy was in place. Complicating matters are rising cyberattacks, which leave business leaders increasingly worried about security and resiliency. A recent survey showed 68% of IT leaders are concerned their organization's data infrastructure is resilient enough.

Virtual Storage Platform One products available now include:

Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Block

Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud

Virtual Storage Platform One File

Virtual Storage Platform One simplifies infrastructure for mission critical applications, with a focus on data availability and strong data resiliency and reliability measures, including mitigation of risks such as downtime, productivity losses, and security threats.

"Virtual Storage Platform One is transformational in the storage landscape because it unifies data and provides flexibility regardless of whether your data is in an on-premises, cloud, or software-defined environment," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "Additionally, the platform is built with resiliency in mind, guaranteeing 100% data availability, modern storage assurance, and effective capacity across all its solutions, providing organizations with simplicity at scale and an unbreakable data foundation for hybrid cloud."

Virtual Storage Platform One tackles the challenges of modern data management by eliminating the constraints of data silos and allowing every piece of information to work cohesively and with the flexibility to scale up or down with ease, empowering data to thrive in an environment that prioritizes efficiency and speed. Additionally, Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This offers businesses seamless integration and accessibility to leverage Hitachi Vantara's cutting-edge data management solutions within AWS.

A New Era of Data Management

At the heart of Virtual Storage Platform One lies a unified data ecosystem that seamlessly integrates block and file storage, eliminating data silos and fragmented landscapes. Powered by Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System (SVOS), Virtual Storage Platform One ensures every piece of information is collected, integrated, and accessible from any device or location, making it easier to access, view, and fuel their business.

"For more than a decade, we've forged a partnership with Hitachi Vantara, finding great satisfaction in their services, expertise, and product durability," Deniz Armen Aydın, cloud data storage technologies manager, Garanti BBVA. "The introduction of Virtual Storage Platform One promises to revolutionize data management and efficiency within the GarantiBBVA, igniting anticipation for the cutting-edge automation and resiliency features it offers."

The hybrid cloud platform sets itself apart from competitors with key differentiators that redefine the data management landscape:

One Data Plane : Extending our storage portfolio into the public cloud with Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud running natively on AWS.

: Extending our storage portfolio into the public cloud with Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud running natively on AWS. Simple Consumption : Automate Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Block and Cloud with Ansible playbooks available on Github from launch.

: Automate Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Block and Cloud with Ansible playbooks available on Github from launch. Cloud Observability : End users gain insights into their entire portfolio in one dashboard with Hitachi Ops Center Clear Sight.

: End users gain insights into their entire portfolio in one dashboard with Hitachi Ops Center Clear Sight. Accelerated File Storage: Simplified and accelerated Virtual Storage Platform One File means unstructured conversations are on the table. Now with 100% data availability guaranteed.

Additional Virtual Storage Platform One products will be available later this year. For more information about Virtual Storage Platform One and its suite of solutions, please visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/VirtualStoragePlatformOne.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara