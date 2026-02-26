Hitachi Vantara Ranked #1 in High-End External OEM Storage Market Share Across Asia Pacific for CY25 Q3

Hitachi Vantara ranked #1 for revenue in APeJ High-End External OEM Storage Systems for CY25 Q3, underscoring enterprise trust in mission-critical data foundations

SINGAPORE and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been ranked #1 in High-End External OEM Storage Systems Market Share by vendor revenue in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)* for the third quarter of 2025.

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 2025Q3 (December 2025 release), Hitachi Vantara's leadership in High-End External OEM Storage Systems by vendor revenue for CY25 Q3 extends across key regional markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, and Korea. This ranking underscores the company's commitment to delivering the performance, reliability, and resilience that the region's largest enterprises require for their core business operations.

"Being recognized as the #1 high-end storage provider in APeJ is a testament to the deep trust our customers place in Hitachi Vantara to power their most critical workloads," said Wendy Koh, Vice President of Sales for the Asia Pacific region, Hitachi Vantara. "In an era where data is the primary engine for innovation, our leadership in the high-end segment demonstrates that enterprises are prioritizing resilient, enterprise-grade infrastructure that can handle the rigors of the AI-driven economy without compromising on security or uptime."

A Foundation of Trust and Performance

Hitachi Vantara's top ranking in the high-end storage category reflects its long-standing expertise in supporting "always-on" environments. As organizations across APAC face increasing pressure to modernize their data stacks while managing complex hybrid cloud environments, they are turning to Hitachi Vantara for infrastructure that provides:

Unmatched Availability: Ensuring zero-downtime for mission-critical applications in sectors such as banking, government, and telecommunications.

A foundation that allows enterprises to scale their data capacity and performance as they move from AI pilots to full-scale production. Comprehensive Cyber Resilience: Hitachi Vantara delivers comprehensive cyber resilience through its 7-layer defense strategy, featuring immutable snapshots, 99.99% accurate AI-driven ransomware corruption detection, rapid clean data recovery in seconds (with a 100% data availability guarantee), hardware-enforced immutability, encryption, anomaly detection, and end-to-end protection against advanced threats like ransomware.

This market leadership is further supported by the company's recent launch of the Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) Block High End. Available globally, this next-generation, all-flash NVMe solution is designed to extend Hitachi Vantara's lead by providing the high-density, high-performance storage required to turn massive datasets into actionable AI insights.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

*APeJ refers to Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, PRC, Rest of Asia Pacific, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

