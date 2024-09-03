Hitachi Vantara Secures All Three of the Top Rankings for Best Storage Solutions Available Assessed by ENERGY STAR®

Recently launched Virtual Storage Platform One Block storage data platform receives top spot for exceptional energy efficiency and performance, setting an unmatched industry standard

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara , the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that its new Virtual Storage Platform One Block storage appliance has earned the ENERGY STAR® certification and was recognized as the best storage solutions for performance and energy efficiency in the ENERGY STAR NVSS Disk Online 4 category. Overall, the company holds the top three ranked storage solutions in this category. This recognition not only reinforces Hitachi Vantara's leadership in energy-efficient technology but also underscores the company's ongoing efforts to align its products with the global push toward sustainability.

For more information on Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One, please visit:

www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform

The rigorous ENERGY STAR certification process evaluates storage solutions based on their IOPS (input/output operations per second) per Watt, a key metric for measuring the efficiency of input/output operations relative to energy consumption. The Virtual Storage Platform One Block 28 model ranked highest with 538 IOPS per watt, followed by the Virtual Storage Platform One Block 26 at 409 IOPS per watt, and the Virtual Storage Platform E1090 at 368 IOPS per watt.

This ranking comes at a critical time as businesses grapple with the push to improve the sustainability of their operations without sacrificing performance or reliability. A recent survey found 68% of IT decision makers indicated they were concerned with the impact AI/ML had on their organization's energy use and carbon footprint, and 77% of respondents said that legacy data architectures negatively impacted their sustainability performance.

"At Hitachi Vantara, we understand the growing importance of energy efficiency in today's data-driven world, and we are committed to helping our customers meet their performance needs while also reducing their environmental impact," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "Our Virtual Storage Platform One Block storage appliance exemplifies our vision for the future, delivering powerful, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions that drive value for our customers and help significantly reduce carbon emissions."

Virtual Storage Platform One is designed to deliver key benefits that make it a standout choice in the storage market. The platform improves performance, enabling organizations to consolidate more workloads onto fewer systems. This consolidation not only enhances operational efficiency but also helps businesses achieve their green data center goals by minimizing their environmental footprint. Additionally, Virtual Storage Platform One Block features Dynamic Carbon Reduction technology, reducing energy consumption by switching CPUs into eco-mode during periods of low activity. "Always on compression" allows the system to switch from inline data reduction to post processing which further reduces energy consumption and contributes to a lower CO2 footprint by as much as 30-40%.

A Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

Key market differentiators highlighting Hitachi Vantara's dedication to delivering innovative, customer-centric, and sustainable solutions, include:

CO2 Impact Measurement: All Hitachi Vantara storage arrays have obtained CFP (Carbon Footprint of Products) certification under the SuMPO (Sustainable Management Promotion Organization) environmental labeling program and have ensured transparency and environmental accountability by undergoing third-party verification of greenhouse gas emissions per terabyte per year (kg-CO2eq).

All Hitachi Vantara storage arrays have obtained CFP (Carbon Footprint of Products) certification under the SuMPO (Sustainable Management Promotion Organization) environmental labeling program and have ensured transparency and environmental accountability by undergoing third-party verification of greenhouse gas emissions per terabyte per year (kg-CO2eq). ENERGY STAR Certification: All mid-market solutions from Hitachi Vantara are certified by ENERGY STAR for their IOPS per Watt, underscoring the energy efficiency and performance of these products.

All mid-market solutions from Hitachi Vantara are certified by ENERGY STAR for their IOPS per Watt, underscoring the energy efficiency and performance of these products. Sustainability Leadership: Hitachi Vantara recently received a Gold Medal rating for Sustainability from EcoVadis, a globally recognized leader in assessing corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability practices.

Hitachi Vantara recently received a Gold Medal rating for Sustainability from EcoVadis, a globally recognized leader in assessing corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability practices. Long-Standing Commitment to Lowering Carbon Footprint: For more than a decade, Hitachi Vantara storage arrays have been committed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continually throughout the entire system lifecycle from procurement of materials to production, logistics, use, disposal, and recycling. Then as part of this, we have been working to obtain CFP certification under the SuMPO environmental labeling program.

For more information on ENERGY STAR rankings and Hitachi Vantara's performance, please click here.

