HITEC Recognizes Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, KPMG, as Estrella Award Recipient During the HITEC Awards Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC will recognize Miriam Hernandez-Kakol , KPMG 's Principal, Global Head of the Management Consulting Practice and member of the HITEC Board of Directors, as the 2019 Estrella Award recipient. Ms. Hernandez-Kakol will be recognized with this prestigious award during the HITEC Awards Gala on October 24.



The Estrella Award recognizes an individual whose leadership, integrity and dedication have contributed to the advancement of technology. The recipient demonstrates excellence in all aspects of their global career while serving as a role model for "rising stars." Previous recipients of the Estrella Award include Apple Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue and Cisco EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer Maria Martinez. and AT&T Consumer Chief Executive Officer Thaddeus Arroyo.



"Miriam is a powerhouse in technology and digital transformation, a driving force in KPMG's global footprint and an exemplary advocate of diversity in her business. Her passion, commitment to excellence and expectations of HITEC at the highest levels shows up in every interaction," shared HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr ., Senior Vice President, Customer Transformation, Cisco Systems, Inc. "I know I speak for the entire HITEC familia and beyond, that she is truly our North Star, our Estrella."



As global head of KPMG's Management Consulting practice, Miriam is responsible for building and executing its strategy, which includes globally deploying its Connected Enterprise digital transformation approach and Powered Enterprise -- its SaaS-based functional transformation solutions. From its inception, Miriam played a significant role in shaping and building KPMG's Management Consulting business including launching and rapidly growing the Technology Enablement consulting business.



Miriam is deeply committed to mentoring, coaching, and advocating for individuals inside and outside of KPMG. She is passionate about helping emerging women leaders and professionals in the Latinx community realize their career ambitions while making a positive impact on their families and communities. She advocates for STEM education and careers by working closely with leading organizations such as HITEC, Junior Achievement, NAF, and Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship of New York (WiTNY).



"Miriam is an inspiring leader, with an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, innovation, and the professional development of others," said KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie. "Throughout her career, she has helped people grow and succeed and dedicated countless hours to serving her community. We are very proud of Miriam for receiving the HITEC Estrella award."

