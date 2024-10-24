Hithium Announces MSA with EVLO and First Commissioned Project with its High-Density 5 MWh DC block in North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium, a leading global provider of integrated energy storage products and solutions announces the signing of a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with a full integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc (EVLO). As part of the agreement, Hithium will provide EVLO with 5MWh DC blocks made of 314Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, together with up to 25 years warranty and performance guarantee packages. The 5MWh DC blocks will be integrated into EVLO SYNERGY, EVLO's next-generation battery energy storage system (BESS).

In collaboration with EVLO, Hithium also completed the commissioning of the 5MWh, 20-foot DC block on EVLO's 25kV testing facility. This achievement met the project's specific requirements and marked a significant milestone as the first grid-connected BESS project in North America that uses Hithium's 5MWh DC block in a 20-foot container.

As Mizhi Zhang, Hithium President of Global Business added: "The North American market is a strategic priority for Hithium, and we are proud to partner with EVLO because of their commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and cost-effective energy storage solutions, which aligns perfectly with our vision. By delivering comprehensive technical and after-sales support throughout the project lifecycle and extensive warranty coverage up to 25 years, we aim to cultivate local expertise and expand the network in North America. Together, we're innovating to meet the growing needs of utilities and independent power producers."

"Our collaboration with Hithium has been instrumental in providing a solution that addresses the market's fast-evolving needs while supporting grid resiliency and accelerating the energy transition," said Sonia St-Arnaud, EVLO President & CEO. "The successful commissioning of EVLO SYNERGY is a pivotal moment for EVLO and the American energy storage industry, demonstrating our integration capabilities and our unique ability to bring groundbreaking systems to operational readiness through real-world testing.''

High Efficiency and Extensive Warranty

The 5MWh DC blocks, based on Hithium's specialized prismatic 314Ah cells, double length module with IP 67 protection grade, allows for highly efficient use of space in the standard 20-foot container. This increased space efficiency allows for a 40% improvement in project energy density compared to previous generations. This makes the energy transition more affordable and allows asset developers and investors to scale up real, durable, quality BESS projects, thereby making the energy transition genuinely affordable. Furthermore, the product features multi-level and liquid cooling technology, which maintains cell temperature variation below 3°C and enables uninterrupted operation in extreme weather conditions.

Hithium's exclusive focus on engineering cells for stationary energy storage provides a competitive advantage in the market. This enables the company to offer exceptional longevity, backed by a 25-year warranty. This concentrated strategy enables the company to innovate and create more robust and cost-effective cells, which are perfectly aligned with the needs of stationary energy storage.

Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York, California and Dallas. To date, Hithium has shipped 40+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others), ranking as the Tier 1 BESS supplier and the top 5 global market share.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec. EVLO's utility-scale battery energy storage systems and controls software deliver superior safety and reliability backed by decades of R&D. Its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

