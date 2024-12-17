Hithium to Supply Grid-Scale BESS Project in Australia with 5MWh BESS Containers to Lightsource bp

640MWh energy storage project, one of the large-scale energy storage projects in Queensland .

SYDNEY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium, a leading global provider of integrated energy storage products and solutions has announced the supply of 640MWh of energy storage capacity to Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Hithium is also partnering with INTEC Energy Solutions to deliver the Woolooga BESS Stage 1 project's operation and maintenance services. This project will enhance renewable energy integration in Australia.

Australia Woolooga BESS 640MWh Project Signing Ceremony

The Woolooga BESS project has a total energy storage capacity of 222MW/640MWh, and 128 units of 5MWh BESS containers based on Hithium's specialized prismatic 314Ah cells. The project will bring benefits to the local area, including optimized grid management, load regulation, and continuity and stability of supply, especially at times of high renewable variability.

Hithium President of Global Business, Mizhi Zhang stated, "Lightsource bp is a global leader in renewable energy, and we're proud to be collaborating with them on the Woolooga BESS project. This cooperation marks a significant move for Hithium into the Australian market. Hithium's strengths in energy storage technology will undoubtedly lead to collaborations with more partners in the future, as we continue to introduce innovative energy storage solutions to various markets around the world."

Key Highlights of the Woolooga BESS Project

Strategic Significance: this project represents a significant step forward for Hithium in its ongoing commitment to the Australian market, establishing a robust foundation for future energy storage initiatives. The cutting-edge technology sets a new standard in the industry, strengthening Hithium's global competitiveness. Unlike traditional power supply projects, this project prioritizes optimizing grid load and enhancing the role of energy storage systems in renewable energy generation, which is essential for grid flexibility and renewable energy integration.

Innovative Technology: Woolooga BESS is proud to introduce the industry's first deployment of 5MWh BESS containers with 25 years warranty. These innovative containers improve stability and service life, addressing the unique challenges posed by Australia's diverse environments.

diverse environments. Regional Impact: As one of the large energy storage projects in Queensland , Woolooga BESS will serve as a regional demonstration of innovative energy solutions, attracting further investment and advancing the transition towards sustainable energy practices.

Hithium 5MWh BESS Container Advantages

The 5MWh BESS containers use Hithium's specialized prismatic 314Ah cells. They are double-length modules with IP 67 protection grade and use the space in the standard 20-foot container efficiently. This means that the project provides 40% more energy compared to the previous generations. The product also has cooling technology that keeps the cells at a steady temperature and allows them to continue working in extreme weather conditions. Hithium's focus on engineering cells for stationary energy storage gives it a competitive advantage in the market. This allows the company to offer long-lasting cells with a 25-year warranty. Its strategy allows it to innovate and create stronger, more affordable cells for stationary energy storage.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York, California and Dallas. To date, Hithium has shipped 40+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others), ranking as the Tier 1 BESS supplier and the top 5 global market share.

About Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of utility-scale onshore renewable and energy storage solutions. Its purpose is to deliver affordable and sustainable power for businesses and communities around the world. Lightsource bp's team includes over 1,200 industry specialists, working across 19 global regions. It provides full scope development for our projects, from initial site selection, financing and permitting through to long-term management of projects and power sales to its clients.

About INTEC Energy Solutions

INTEC Energy Solutions is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions. With over a decade of success, INTEC has evolved into a global leader in EPC Services, boasting a proven 3.1 GW track record. With the expertise of a global workforce, INTEC is establishing itself as a leading player, executing over 180 projects globally and achieving a significant installed and secured capacity of 3.1 GWp.

