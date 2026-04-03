HiTHIUM's kAh-Level 6.25MWh BESS Receives International Certification Following Large-Scale Fire Test

BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTHIUM showcased its full-scenario energy storage solutions at ESIE 2026, held in Beijing from April 1-3. The company highlighted its ∞Cell 1175Ah long-duration energy storage (LDES) battery and BESS, along with its AIDC full-duration energy storage solution. At the event, HiTHIUM released the full results of a large-scale fire test for its ∞Power 6.25MWh 4h BESS and received certification from UL Solutions. This marks the world's first open-door fire test of the LDES system equipped with kAh-level battery cells, setting a new benchmark for system-level safety validation.

Certification ceremony

Advancing Industry-Wide Understanding of Energy Storage Safety

During the exhibition, HiTHIUM hosted a certification ceremony for the world's first large-scale fire test of a BESS equipped with kAh-level battery cells. Jiawu Chen, the Fire Test Project Lead and Senior Fire Protection Design Engineer at HiTHIUM, presented the test design and execution. A full-length video showcased the entire process, key technical milestones, and final results.

Through this technical sharing, HiTHIUM translated an extreme safety validation into practical and replicable industry insights, reinforcing the shift from "design-level safety" to verifiable system safety in long-duration energy storage.

UL Solutions Grants the Certification, Validating System Safety

During the certification ceremony, Chi Chen, APAC Senior Product Manager, Energy and Automation at UL Solutions, noted that UL 9540A 6th Edition (released March 2026) expands safety validation to full-container and system-level fire scenarios. HiTHIUM's 6.25MWh BESS was tested under open-door, large-scale fire conditions in compliance with this standard, validating the reliability of its passive safety design.

The certification indicates the system meets stringent market access requirements across major global markets and supports its international deployment.

Verifiable Safety Demonstrated in World's First Extreme Fire Test of a 6.25MWh 4h LDES System

Previously, under the full witness of UL Solutions and independent experts, the 6.25MWh BESS underwent an extreme fire test in accordance with the latest UL 9540A (2025) and NFPA 855 (2026) standards. The test applied multiple stringent conditions, including fully open container doors, minimal spacing of 15 cm in a back-to-back and side-by-side configuration, 100% state of charge, and deactivation of active fire protection systems.

Results showed the fire was contained within a single container, with no thermal propagation between units. The enclosure remained structurally intact after the burn, demonstrating reliable safety performance under real-world fire scenarios.

Ecosystem Collaboration Highlights Lighthouse Manufacturing

At the exhibition, HiTHIUM partnered with ecosystem collaborators to launch interactive check-in activities centered on the ∞Cell 1175Ah LDES battery, featuring a joint partner booth tour and a lighthouse factory-themed experience, attracting strong visitor engagement and in-depth interaction.

Notably, in January 2026, HiTHIUM's Chongqing manufacturing base was recognized as the world's first Lighthouse Factory for energy storage batteries and operates the first dedicated production line for LDES batteries. The site integrates over 40 digital solutions, incorporating technologies such as generative AI, machine learning, and AIoT to enable end-to-end intelligent management—from R&D and material selection to manufacturing and final testing—ensuring high consistency across production.

Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue to focus on long-duration energy storage, strengthening its capabilities in verifiable product safety, scalable delivery, and full-scenario solutions. Together with global partners, the company aims to support the high-quality development of the energy storage industry and advance the global energy transition.

SOURCE HiTHIUM Energy Storage